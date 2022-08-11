News

Attack of the NGOs

We are told that that most of our local development policies, land use regulations, environmental protections, and more are local ideas imposed by our locally elected representatives. That is not true.

What most people don’t know is that behind the scenes there is

a cadre of private organizations, each following an outside agenda, writing, presenting and pressuring local representatives to impose their will. The official term used by the United Nations for these groups is Non-governmental organizations – or NGOs, and the one thing they all have in common is that absolutely none of their policies are local.

Join Tom and his guest Ron Branstner an activist in Minnesota as they unravel this NGO matrix so you can fight back against these same forces lurking behind the scenes in your own community.