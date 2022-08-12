News

18-Year-Old Twin Co-Authors Release Christian Book for Tweens, 'Fight or Flight: Double O'Two Mysteries,' Clean Read, No Hidden Agendas

WASHINGTON -- Authors Double Blessing, otherwise known as Ja'Naya and Jay'Den-Alexis, are Christian; twin sisters who want to give tweens a healthy place to go for a family-friendly read. In "Fight or Flight: Double O'Two Mysteries" (published by WestBow Press), they share an engaging mystery that will take tweens through a comical adventure.

"We were inspired to write this book during the pandemic. Our goal was to make people laugh and share scripture," Ja'Naya says. "Finding wholesome books to read is difficult in our generation. During our school years, our mom closely monitored what we read. We were disappointed in the use of inappropriate messages and language infiltrating our generation through books. We're hoping to encourage parents to support a book they can trust; that is clean, with no hidden agendas. We just want kids to be kids."

Written from a third-person perspective, "Fight or Flight: Double O'Two Mysteries" shares a story about two twin teenage girls who are spies in training and a teenage boy who gets dragged along for the ride. But when times get tough, they must pray and rely on scripture. Will their first case go as planned, or will Big Foot prevail?



"We want our readers not only to laugh and solve a funny mystery but also learn more about Jesus," Jay'Den-Alexis explains. "In each of our mysteries, we add a character's testimony on how they came to Christ to show tweens how to make Jesus their personal Savior. Through this book, we hope to bring tweens good clean fun that is engaging and Christ-focused."

About Double Blessing

Ja'Naya and Jay'Den-Alexis, are twin sisters that love to write Christian novels. They graduated with an Associate of Arts in Creative Writing and a Bachelor's Degree in English and Writing-Journalism. They both enjoy singing and sharing the Good News, John 3:16 "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."