Get Ready for Giving Tuesday 2023!

The holidays are approaching quickly. Can you believe Thanksgiving is next week? I think most of us are ready for a couple of days to slow down, spend time with others, and rest.

Coming up after Thanksgiving is Giving Tuesday on Tuesday, November 28th. This is a day that encourages people to give back in whatever ways they can.

This year, our campaign is "Together, Give, Grow." Together, as we give to Just Say Something, we allow the organization to Grow.

Our organization has gone through enormous growth this year with new grant awards, new staff, and new requests for services throughout the Upstate for the English-speaking and Spanish-speaking populations. We are excited for what's ahead, but we need you!

2023 marks our 39th year since we started, and this year we are asking for a donation of $39 or even a recurring donation of $39 a month. We appreciate any amount, and every dollar helps!

The link to our Giving Tuesday campaign is already live! We appreciate your support of Just Say Something and look forward to keeping you updated on our programming and events!

Have a Happy Thanksgiving!

Best Regards,

Phillip Clark

Executive Director