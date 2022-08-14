Community

Just Say Something Kicks Off October With The 6th Annual Red Ribbon 5K Run!

It’s that time of the year again! Just Say Something is starting off the month of October with its 6th annual Red Ribbon 5K at Sugar Creek.



Join us on Sunday, October 9, 2022 for the Red Ribbon 5K at Sugar Creek. While registration begins at 3:00PM, there will be an adult race at 4:00PM and a Kids’ Fun Run at 5:00PM. A food truck will be onsite throughout the event and awards will be given to the Overall Top Three Female and Male Runners in each age group at 5:00PM.





To register, click https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/Greer/RedRibbon5KatSugarCreek. The registration fee is $25 for individuals age 18 and under; $30 for individuals age 19 and above. The deadline for online registration is Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:59PM. The day of registration fee is $35 for all participants.



The 5K will start at Sugar Creek Club House #3, located at 119 Stonecrest Road in Greer, SC 29650. Participants will need to park at Airport Baptist Church at 776 South Batesville Rd. No parking will be allowed at Sugar Creek Club House #3 or Devenger Road.



All proceeds will be used to help youth, parents, and the community have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about substance use and abuse; expand our Youth Impact Sports program by paying for healthy food, uniforms, and equipment; and extend our Parenting Enrichment Program to more underserved and non-English speaking residents.



During this still uncertain time, there is an increased need to support families and youth in our community. Join us for some healthy, outdoor, family fun while helping to support families experiencing difficulties.



For more information, please contact Phillip Clark at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 864-467-4099. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and our other social media sites! #RedRibbon5K #RedRibbon5KSugarCreek #SugarCreekCommunity #RedribbonWeek #YouthImpactSports #ParentingEnrichmentCourses #BackInControlParenting #ParentingWisely #TransParenting #StrengetheningFamiliesProgram #SFP #TriplePParenting



----------------------------

About Just Say Something

Just Say Something, formerly Greenville Family Partnership, is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 community organization whose mission is to help youth, parents, and communities have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about marijuana, vaping, opioids, alcohol, and other risky behaviors. For more information, call 864-467-4099 or visit our website at https://justsaysomethingsc.org.