Community

Third Safe Haven "Lily Pad" Completed for Foster Youth in Spartanburg County

Lily Pad: A Soft Place to Land, Inc. is excited to announce the completion of a third “Lily Pad” space designed specifically for area foster youth. Volunteers transformed a large space inside of the Spartanburg Department of Social Services office building that will serve children in a variety of ways. Children awaiting a foster placement will spend time in this new Lily Pad, comfortably doing homework, reading, playing games and even spending the night, should the need arise. When an immediate foster placement is unavailable, children often spend their days – and sometimes their nights – inside of DSS offices on air mattresses.

“We pray that each child that comes through this space will recognize that they have value and are loved. We hope that they will feel some comfort during an uncertain time.” said Jennifer Tice, President of Lily Pad: A Soft Place to Land, Inc.



Volunteers ripped out torn carpet and replaced the flooring. They hung board and batten, painted and added personal touches to make it feel less like an office and more like a living room. A chalkboard wall welcomes creativity, toys and books are available for all ages, as well as a gaming system and other helpful resources.



To see before and after pictures, please visit: https://www.lilypadinc.org/lilypadroomsbeforeandafter/lily-pad-3-spartanburg-county-sc



“Words can’t express it but truly deep down inside I feel like this is a blessed space,” said Josie Jones, Spartanburg County Director for the South Carolina Department of Social Services. The department currently serves approximately 200 children in foster care.



Lily Pad: A Soft Place to Land, Inc. began in early 2022, thanks to a dream by Greer residents Benjamin and Jennifer Tice. As active foster parents in the upstate, the Tice’s want to give vulnerable foster youth a soft place to land. Lily Pad, Inc. was born out of that desire. Three offices currently house Lily Pad, Inc. installations. To learn more, visit https://www.lilypadinc.org/.