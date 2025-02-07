Community

Lifeline Children’s Services to Share Virtually About Foster Care in South Carolina

Lifeline Children’s Services invites families to a virtual foster care information meeting to learn more about the critical need for foster homes and how they can make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children.

Event Details:

What: Virtual Foster Care Information Meeting

When: February 15, 2025, at 12 p.m. EST

Where: Online: https://lifeline.mysamdb.com/SAM/Fm/PreApp_Edt.aspx

Who: Hosted by Lifeline Children’s Services

With more than 4,200 children in the South Carolina foster care system and only 2,600 licensed foster families, the need for additional foster homes is critical. Lifeline provides foster care licensing services to families in Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, and Beaufort counties and is actively seeking more than 200 new foster and respite care families in the Lowcountry.

Members of the media are invited to attend the virtual event and are encouraged to help share the event details with their audiences. Interviews with a Lifeline Children’s Services representative can be arranged before the event.

For interview requests or to publish this event on a community calendar, please contact Maddie Bentley at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

---------------------

About Lifeline Children’s Services:

Lifeline Children's Services is the largest Evangelical Christian adoption agency in America, with offices in 18 states and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. It serves vulnerable children and families through private domestic and international adoption, family restoration and pregnancy counseling. For more information please visit https://lifelinechild.org/.