Community

Holiday Bazaar & Car Show Scheduled for October 15th

Berea Friendship United Methodist Church will host its 28th annual holiday bazaar on Saturday, October 15th. Located at 8001 White Horse Road, the event will run from 8 AM – 4 PM. This year’s festivities, in addition to the always anticipated array of handmade items and food made by church members and local artisans, will include a car show, live music, entertainment by WSPA luminary Jack Roper, raffles, a silent auction, games, and breakfast and lunch. A bloodmobile will also be on hand from 8 AM – 1 PM, for those who wish to donate.

The Berea Friendship Quilters have been faithfully creating handcrafted treasures every Tuesday and Thursday since 1994 to raise money for a variety of the church’s outreach programs, including Thrive Upstate, Berea Elementary, Meals on Wheels, and other community services. Though the number varies from year to year, there are generally about 20-30 women who contribute their various talents throughout the year to make quilts, dolls, wreaths, home décor, jewelry, baby items, baked goods, jams and jellies, Clemson and USC items, and more to sell at the bazaar. “What I like best is the fellowship,” says Jean Vaughn, whose mother was an original and devoted member until illness curtailed her participation. “While we work, we get to know each other, plus having a mix of ages lets the younger women learn leadership—and quilting!—skills from our older members.”



This year, the Quilters will partner with the men of the church to host a car show in the church parking lot while the bazaar gets underway in the gym. The car show will run from 10 AM - 2 PM. A judged event, it will award trophies in 37 different categories including Best in Show, Best by Era, Best Car or Truck (1900-1989), and even Best Motorcycle. Registration is $20 and will be open from 10 AM -Noon the day of the event.



Food options for purchase throughout the day include sausage gravy and biscuits, hot dogs and hamburgers, assorted snacks and, of course, a selection of delicious home-baked treats.



Admission to the bazaar is $1 per person, or one canned food item. For more information, call 864-246-4311.