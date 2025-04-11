Times Examiner Facebook Logo

Friday, April 11, 2025 - 03:30 PM

INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA FOR 30+ YRS

First Published & Printed in 1994

INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF
UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 30 YEARS!

Community

Register Now for 37th Annual Red Ribbon Classic Golf Tournament

By Just Say Something

Just Say It Golf Tournament 2025

Our annual golf tournament event is almost here! This year's tournament is Monday, April 28, 2025, at Thornblade Club. We've made it easy to register a team or sponsor. CLICK HERE to see all of our team and sponsor packages. Teams keep coming back year after year (some teams have been with us almost all 37 years), and we are getting excited to see everyone. Don't miss out! Be sure to register today. 

This golf tournament is a key fundraiser to ensure we can continue protecting the health of our youth and communities! Just Say Something is the sole beneficiary of this golf tournament. Proceeds will be used to fund services which help youth, parents, and communities have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about alcohol, vaping, marijuana, opioids & other substances, and other at-risk behaviors.

For more information on our tournament, please contact me, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. at (864) 467-4099!

 

Upstates Premier Jewelry Design
Tupperware - Pam Evans
Electric City Broadcasting