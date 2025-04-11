Community

Register Now for 37th Annual Red Ribbon Classic Golf Tournament

Our annual golf tournament event is almost here! This year's tournament is Monday, April 28, 2025, at Thornblade Club. We've made it easy to register a team or sponsor. CLICK HERE to see all of our team and sponsor packages. Teams keep coming back year after year (some teams have been with us almost all 37 years), and we are getting excited to see everyone. Don't miss out! Be sure to register today.