Register Now for 37th Annual Red Ribbon Classic Golf Tournament

Our annual golf tournament event is almost here! This year's tournament is Monday, April 28, 2025, at Thornblade Club. We've made it easy to register a team or sponsor. CLICK HERE to see all of our team and sponsor packages. Teams keep coming back year after year (some teams have been with us almost all 37 years), and we are getting excited to see everyone. Don't miss out! Be sure to register today.
This golf tournament is a key fundraiser to ensure we can continue protecting the health of our youth and communities! Just Say Something is the sole beneficiary of this golf tournament. Proceeds will be used to fund services which help youth, parents, and communities have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about alcohol, vaping, marijuana, opioids & other substances, and other at-risk behaviors.
For more information on our tournament, please contact me,