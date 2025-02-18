Times Examiner Facebook Logo

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - 10:33 AM

INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA FOR 30+ YRS

First Published & Printed in 1994

INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF
UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 30 YEARS!

Community

37th Annual Red Ribbon Classic Golf Tournament

By Press Release

37th Annual Red Ribbon Classic Golf Tournament Just say something

Just Say Something invites you to participate in, sponsor, and support our 37th Annual Red Ribbon Classic Golf Tournament on Monday, April 28th, 2025 at the Thornblade Club.CLICK HERE to learn about all of our team and sponsor packages! A Title Sponsorship is also available for $15,000.

Just Say Something is the sole beneficiary of this golf tournament. Proceeds will be used to fund services which help youth, parents, and communities have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about alcohol, vaping, marijuana, opioids & other substances, and other at-risk behaviors.

For more information on our tournament, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. at (864) 467-4099!

 

Electric City Broadcasting
Tupperware - Pam Evans
Upstates Premier Jewelry Design