37th Annual Red Ribbon Classic Golf Tournament

Just Say Something invites you to participate in, sponsor, and support our 37th Annual Red Ribbon Classic Golf Tournament on Monday, April 28th, 2025 at the Thornblade Club.CLICK HERE to learn about all of our team and sponsor packages! A Title Sponsorship is also available for $15,000.

Just Say Something is the sole beneficiary of this golf tournament. Proceeds will be used to fund services which help youth, parents, and communities have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about alcohol, vaping, marijuana, opioids & other substances, and other at-risk behaviors.