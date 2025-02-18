Community

Community Kickoff for Injured Soldier in Honea Path, SC

Homes For Our Troops to kick off the building of a home for injured Soldier in Honea Path, SC

Honea Path, SC – The national nonprofit organization, Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) will kick off the building of a specially adapted home for Army SFC Daniel Metzdorf on Saturday, February 22, 2025. SFC Metzdorf was injured while serving in Iraq.

The Community Kickoff event signifies the start of the build process and will introduce SFC Metzdorf to the community. The event will be held at First Baptist Church Belton 105 Brown Avenue, Belton, SC 29627 at 10 a.m. (Check-in at 9:30 a.m.) The public is welcome to attend.

On January 27, 2004, Sergeant First Class Metzdorf, on his second combat tour, was conducting a night patrol with the 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division in Iraq when a roadside bomb detonated, killing three Soldiers, and injuring three others, including Daniel. He sustained severe injuries resulting in the loss of his right leg above the knee.

The home being built for SFC Metzdorf will feature more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops. The home will also alleviate the mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or over thresholds, or reaching for cabinets that are too high.

HFOT has built over 400 homes since the organization’s inception in 2004. Homes For Our Troops relies on contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners for the building of each Veteran’s home. Community members may hold fundraisers or make donations. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org.

Learn more about Army SFC Daniel Metzdorf at https://www.hfotusa.org/building-homes/veterans/metzdorf/

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.