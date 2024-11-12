Military/Veterans

“Veterans Day 2024”

You veterans are our heroes,

And as well our heroines,

You have conquered enemies,

To keep our country safe within.

Always watchful and waiting,

You have been disciplined,

To put America first,

To assure that we will win.

Protecting our homeland is,

A big responsibility.

Requiring concentration,

And faithful humility.

We love your dedication,

To complete your sworn commands,

And sincerely renounce,

Any conflicting demands.

Foreign or domestic,

There will always be foes.

Freedom is worth fighting for,

As every good soldier knows.

So, thank you sincerely,

From the bottom of our hearts.

We will always be grateful.

That you have done your part!

Carolyn McLarty

Eagle Forum Board

November 11, 2024