Americans Rush to Enlist in Trump’s Military Recruitment Boom

The Trump team may be slashing and burning lots of government jobs, but there’s one agency that’s been hanging a “We’re hiring” shingle for four years: the U.S. military. In yet another sign that the long and embarrassing chapter of the Biden administration is over, young men and women apparently can’t enlist fast enough, spiking recruitment numbers that had been at their lowest levels since World War II. Apparently, voters aren’t the only ones eager to exchange a commander in woke for a commander in chief.

The boom of sign-ups was celebrated by new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who tweeted on Tuesday, “BREAKING: In December 2024, the @USArmy had its best recruiting number in 12 years. In January 2025, the Army hit its best recruiting number in 15 YEARS. BOTTOM LINE: America’s youth want to serve under the bold & strong ‘America First’ leadership of @realDonaldTrump.”

Since the election, a steady stream of recruits have been pouring into local offices. The Army, which has been hemorrhaging soldiers over the last several years, reported that it was enlisting almost 350 soldiers a day in December. For a Pentagon that missed its goals by 41,000 in 2023, the burst of potential reinforcements was welcome news. “Our Recruiters have one of the toughest jobs — inspiring the next generation of #Soldiers to serve. Congratulations and keep up the great work! #BAYCB,” Army officials wrote on X.

The surge couldn’t come at a better time, as Daniel Driscoll, President Trump’s nominee for Army secretary, made quite clear. “We have the fewest number of active soldiers that we’ve had since World War II, even as conflict is erupting around the world. We need to fix that,” he said at his confirmation hearing earlier this month. And while the Biden administration’s solution was lowering standards and sweetening the pot with benefits and signing bonuses, Driscoll doesn’t think that approach attracts the people America needs. “I actually don’t think the answer is throwing more money at the problem. I think it’s nice to get things like GI Bill benefits. But I didn’t join for that. I enlisted to serve the country.”

That jives with what some of Biden’s critics have been saying for years. To them, it wasn’t just that Americans couldn’t be bought, but that this generation didn’t believe in the only battle the last president insisted on fighting: the culture war. Instead of raising up a warrior class, the previous commander in chief seemed preoccupied with drag shows on military bases, critical race theory, preferred pronouns, underwriting gender transition surgeries, and projecting weakness on the world stage.

“It is no surprise to me that the recruiting figures have taken a turn for the better,” Lt. General (Ret.) William Boykin told The Washington Stand. “I think we will see this trend continue as young men and women step up to be part of our military now that DEI is no longer a part of it, and commanders are not bullying their people to take vaccinations that they don’t want. Now that Donald Trump is the commander in chief, the young men and women around the country see strength and resolve,” he pointed out. “They want to be part of something great, and our military will be great again when Donald Trump leaves office at the end of his term. Our enemies need to know that American military power is on the rise.”

Interestingly enough, this all comes on the heels of the annual Military Family Lifestyle Survey — which painted an unflattering picture of the state of service in the last year of the Biden administration. Conducted from March to May last year, more than 5,000 people chimed in about their experiences — from active-duty, National Guard, Reserve, veterans, and their families.

Among the more interesting findings, 69% agreed that military service has “added value to their family’s life,” but only 32% would recommend military service to a young family member. Equally as disheartening, there’s a national perception that the military is appreciated by the public at large when only 19% of active-duty families believe Americans are truly grateful for their sacrifice.

One area where the military does agree with civilians is that a major conflict is on the horizon. Eighty-three percent of active-duty families think America is on the cusp of global war within the next three to five years, as do 67% of everyday people. Clearly, the authors concluded, more needs to be done to bolster the troops and their families before those crisis times arrive.

Freshman Rep. Pat Harrigan (R-N.C.), a former Green Beret, emphatically agrees. He’s watched with disgust the decisions of the Biden administration — decisions, he says, that prompted him to run for Congress. “I [saw] Afghanistan fall,” he told Family Research Council President Tony Perkins on Thursday’s “Washington Watch.” “And I knew at that point that we had just condemned the next generation of Americans to conflict.”

Widely viewed as one of the most catastrophic decisions of Joe Biden’s term (and there were many), Harrigan believes more than anything that the Afghan withdrawal emboldened our enemies. “We had never been weaker than that one moment in our nation’s history. And so, we need real change in this country,” the veteran insisted. “We need real leadership. Thankfully, we have it. And as you were talking about with the record-breaking January recruitment cycle that the Army had, I think that there is a resounding consensus that that leadership is back. And this is a military that our young men and women want to join again.”

Perkins, who served in the Marine Corps, nodded. “I know there [are] a lot of young men and women who are willing to serve this country, but they don’t want to serve for no reason,” he reiterated. “They want to serve, and they’re willing to make sacrifices if it’s for a purpose. And I think, as you pointed out, what happened in Afghanistan was disastrous. And it just, I think, it turned many, many young men and women away, thinking, ‘What’s the point?’”

And Harrigan was quick to make a spiritual connection to that mentality. “I think a lot of us — and a lot of your viewers — [who] have a biblical worldview would identify with this. I think there [was] a genuine question prior to President Trump getting elected: ‘What are we fighting for? Are we fighting for those time-tested concepts of freedom, democracy, free market economies, and the things that our fathers and forefathers have fought and died for in order to make this country the greatest country on the face of the earth? Or are we fighting for some sort of social agenda that we are actually trying to project across the globe?’”

Frankly, he pointed out, “I think that was a question in many folks’ minds prior to November 5th. And so it’s just great to see that America is back — that strong, principled America that traditionally leads the world is back. And it’s here to stay moving forward.”