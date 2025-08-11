Political

U.S. Military Preparing to Deploy National Guard to D.C. Amid Trump’s Crime Crackdown

(Worthy News) – The U.S. military is preparing to activate hundreds of National Guard troops in the nation’s capital as part of President Donald Trump’s sweeping federal crackdown on crime, according to multiple U.S. officials. The move comes amid escalating tensions between the White House and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser over public safety, homelessness, and the city’s image.

Trump is expected to make a formal announcement detailing his efforts to assert greater federal control over Washington, D.C. The president has repeatedly criticized Bowser in recent days, claiming she has failed to address crime and public disorder. He has already boosted the presence of federal law enforcement in the city, deploying more than 120 FBI agents to assist local police at crime hotspots, despite many lacking patrol experience.

“Be prepared! There will be no ‘MR. NICE GUY.’ We want our Capital BACK,” Trump wrote on Truth Social ahead of the planned announcement.

Federal Force on Standby

Officials say the National Guard is awaiting a final order from the White House. If called up, troops could support safety and security operations similar to previous deployments in Los Angeles. The potential activation follows Trump’s “Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful” executive order, signed March 28, which created a special task force to combat crime, illegal immigration, and urban blight in the capital.

“The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump declared in a separate social media post. “We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong.”

Under the Home Rule Act, Congress has the authority to override the D.C. Council and approve the city’s budget, but it rarely intervenes. The president, however, can deploy the district’s National Guard without local approval.

Crime Declines but Crackdown Intensifies

City officials dispute Trump’s characterization of D.C. as spiraling out of control. Police data show violent crime is down 26% compared with the same period in 2024, with significant declines in homicides, robberies, and juvenile arrests.

“If the priority is to show force in an American city, we know he can do that here,” Bowser told MSNBC. “But it won’t be because there’s a spike in crime.”

Despite the falling crime rate, the White House insists the capital has been “plagued by petty and violent crime for far too long.” Press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the surge in federal law enforcement, saying the administration is committed to “restoring law and order” and cleaning up the city’s streets.

High-Profile Violence Fuels Push

The latest push for federal intervention follows the brutal beating of Edward Coristine, a former Department of Government Efficiency staffer, during an attempted carjacking earlier this month. Trump posted a photo of the bloodied 19-year-old to social media, using the attack to bolster his argument for tougher measures.

U.S. Park Police have also ramped up arrests in recent days, seizing firearms, drugs, and cash during targeted operations. Among the confiscated items were 210 grams of crack cocaine, suspected fentanyl pills, and more than $3,600 in cash.

While it remains unclear what specific role federal troops would play, officials say they may be tasked with protecting federal agents, securing key areas, or handling administrative duties to free up law enforcement for front-line operations.

“Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today!” Trump wrote Monday. “The days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people, are OVER!”