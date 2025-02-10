Guest Columnists

It's Morning in America, Again!

Donald J. Trump has been President only 3 weeks as I write this commentary, but you have to admit it seems longer, and surely your head has been spinning like so very many across America, and the world! He claimed consistently over the past years, then while campaigning, and in his first address as President, he intended to Make America Great Again, he intended to bring America back from the cliff we were surely inches from falling over, and he would restore a constitutional form of government that was clearly responsive to the will of the people as our founders created. To accomplish this, President Trump works at break-neck speed to reduce the dangerous budget deficit and out-of-control spending which Congress appears to care less about, and to rid the federal government of all the leeches deep inside each federal department. Slashing here and there, the mission is to, as quickly as possible, reduce the out-of-control spending and get rid of the swamp creatures deeply imbedded within federal departments everywhere!

The Marxists and leeching swamp creatures shout, "we are desperately needed, and there are no mismanaged funds, and the monies we send abroad are to help other nations become more like America." Well, let's briefly look at what the Trump Administration is already accomplishing to keep America financially afloat, stop the siphoning of monies from hard working Americans who can barely buy food and pay living expenses, all-the-while the Marxists and swamp creatures in DC have their way at our expense. What I am listing below is but a sampling of the deceit and absolute disregard for Americans but a clear sign that our federal government has thrown away our best interests to keep America safe and free. President Trump has terminated the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The Marxists and One-World Order promoters are screaming and already looking to impeach Trump. They absolutely think he is cruel and ill-informed about the following expenditures. What do you think?

$70,000 paid for a DEI musical in Ireland. $47,000 paid for a transgender opera in Columbia. $32,000 for a transgender comic book in Peru. $1.5 million paid for "advanced equity diversion" in Serbia's business community. $2.5 million spent for electric vehicles in Vietnam. $2 million given for sex change and LGBT activism in Guatemala. $1.1 million given to an Armenian LGBT group. $1.5 million to promote LGBT in Jamica. $10 million paid for meals to an al-Qaeda linked terrorist group. $5.5 million for LGBT in Uganda. $20 million given to promote an Iraqi version of Sesame Street. $8 million given to the left-wing platform "Politico" to help create strong damaging stories about Trump and good stories about Democrats; then, wait for it, $8 million for federal workers to buy subscriptions to Politico. The list could go on!

President Trump acknowledged the once thought legitimate agency has been taken over by "radical lunatics." He ordered 10,000 workers to be immediately let go maintaining only a staff of 290. I think even that number is too much. The Marxist Democrats in Congress and elsewhere are crying about these staff and funding cuts stating doing so is threatening American safety - U.S. Sen Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii).

Our national sovereignty is being restored and fortified; The Department of Education created by Jimmy Carter spends $80 billion yearly with test scores plunging and students unable to really read, write, spell; other cuts in the federal bureaucratic mess are coming and have begun, and Japan has openly agreed to invest $1 trillion into the U.S. Clearly, It's Morning in America, Again!