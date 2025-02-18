Guest Columnists

The Constitution and We the People

The Constitution can only defend the public to the extent the public defends and preserves the Constitution. This truth is playing out in front of our eyes right now. Barely a month into his presidency, Donald Trump clearly has made decisions to restore the gift given to us by our Forefathers.

The gift of this exceptional nation and our founding documents making us unique among all the countries in the world. But the gift has steadily been siphoned, chiseled away, ignored and replaced with socialist doctrine. Equally, we have had office holders who placed their own agendas before the purpose of serving those who duly elected them, to represent them and to guarantee the rights and freedoms given to us as a gift if we would keep them, as Benjamin Franklin said coming out of Independence Hall and the formation of our Republic.

Ignoring the Constitution and circumventing the protections therein has become an art form among liberals in both political parties, as well as those not in elected office but working to collapse America into the New-World Order where sovereignty is a concept of the past, and global allegiance is the order of the day. Marxism no longer holds fear or even embarrassment for many in positions of public trust.

Decades of complex systems have been developed to hide transfers of the people's monies into highly questionable programs, and those in public trust sworn to watch over We The People's well-being were deliberately silent and complicit. No one in the labyrinth federal bureaucracy thought this insidious robbery would ever be investigated, much less revealed! Utterly disgusting, shameful, cruel that the socialist democrats, and their RINO kin, are shouting about DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) revealing all the inappropriate expenditures but not one voice has accused DOGE of lying.

How about this, all the socialist Democrats and RINO's who DEMANDED Trump expose all his tax returns are fighting to keep billions in taxpayer dollars completely hidden. When did it become illegal to investigate financial crimes against the people? As guardians of the People's monies, Congress has a Constitutional privilege to protect We The People from being financially exploited. Why are they not screaming about such stealing, gross and improper misappropriations of funds?

In my previous commentary, I detailed several examples of the gross expenditures given by Congress to federal programs hiding the actual placement of funds into the hands of those clearly working to destroy America, our founding principles and ideals. When did giving Hamas, our hard-earned funds become appropriate? How can you justify not helping North Carolina after the severe weather damage but spend $59 million on housing, food, and clothes for illegals in New York City? DOGE also found $236 Billion improper payments to the Defense Department and $268 Billion to the Department of Education but not a peep from Congress. Excuse me, my mistake...Marxist Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) said, "We've got Donald Trump and his co-president Elon Musk, and they're just running a wrecking ball through government."

If we no longer revere the U.S. Constitution, we no longer have the United States of America except in name only. President Trump knows and absolutely believes this, as did President Ronald Reagan. I can't say with absolute certainty the presidents in-between believed this. Look at actions not mere words to see for yourself. The same should go for your local, county and state public officials. Get past their rhetoric and political speak and study their provable actions.

By God's grace the following BREAKING NEWS was just announced: The 9th Circuit Court drops a Legal Bombshell on Biden's Pardons!

Preemptive Pardons are OUT. In a shocking ruling the notoriously liberal 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has declared that 84 of President Biden's last-minute pardons are Unconstitutional.

