A House Divided can Stand

From celebrating a child who underwent multiple brain surgeries and still wants to serve people as a police officer, to a mom who lost her daughter to an illegal alien rapist and murderer, to acknowledging a high school senior with a 4.0 GPA and other accomplishments wanting to attend West Point, to acknowledging the orders and direction President Trump has taken slashing horrendous number of non-working federal employees and capturing hundreds of millions of dollars misused through the federal system, not once did Democrats stand in support or recognition much less be minimally polite and courteous for the good of people and this nation. The House was definitely divided.

By opening cabinet meeting in prayer, I firmly believe Trump is not only acknowledging God in public but is inviting God back into the forefront directing this nation as our founders did. Our Forefathers acknowledged God's providence leading them to write the foundational principles contained in the Declaration of Independence which were largely taken from the Books of Leviticus and Deuteronomy in the Bible's Old Testament. Donald Trump, in spite of his flaws and sometimes different ways is acting more like an instrument in God's divine plan for America then Americans can remember with the exception of Ronald Reagan. Coming off the floor of the platform in Pennsylvania with blood trickling down his face he appears very much an instrument (not puppet) carrying out God's Divine plan for America and across the world at a time when the enemies of God are doing all they can to erase God from the very fabric of America and the world. Donald Trump is a direct threat to those who have worked to collapse America into a One-World Government. From 2016-2020, the work and attacks to get rid of Donald Trump were relentless, and the diabolical agents, elected and otherwise, thought they had succeeded. But God!

I believe we are living through a Divine shaking of this nation - and even the world. We are beginning to see the separating of those truly wanting to return to America's foundational principles versus those sold-out to a Marxist global system. You will not have to squint to see the separation, the division already well underway. There is a shaking taking place, a deliberate realignment and separating occurring with more to come. A realignment to bring America close to the founding principles that made our nation exceptional (not perfect) but unlike any other nation in the world. Trump is God's choice (not perfect nor without blemish but a strong leader, commander) to save our nation from going over the cliff. Donald Trump is causing this shaking and exposing the Luke-warm positional seat holders removing them from positions of influence. He is exposing false leaders, the wolves who have preyed on unaware and trusting Americans for years. Trump is speaking boldly, uncompromising, not diplomatically in both domestic and foreign arenas.

Rising from the floor of that stage having been shot, I sense most strongly, he had an encounter with God who boldly and clearly told him to lead this nation back to its founding principles and values. This is not the first-time God used an unlikely person to accomplish His will. Tyrus a pagan king was used to restore Jerusalem; David a shepherd boy was anointed to lead Israel; Moses with a speech impediment used to bring 4 million Jews and non-Jews (sojourners) away from Egypt; Peter a fisherman with little education or polish to lead the church upon Christ's death.

God is using Trump as a wall to separate the ungodliness that has infiltrated our government and society and was quickly and determinedly moving our nation into the New-World Order of Marxism. Trump has been a huge disrupter of the Marxist plans. President Trump's State of the Union demonstrated the wall he already built to stop this move by those following a pure Marxist, destructive and Elite selfish plan.

A house divided can and will stand. We saw this example during the State of the Union. A house divided under normal circumstances might be weak and ruinous, but these are not normal times, and through Donald Trump deliberately a house shall be divided to expose the corrupt, absolutely selfish and diabolical intent of those who have forgotten their Oaths of Office to Serve and Protect this, Nation.