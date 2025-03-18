Guest Columnists

Hearing the Cries of the Helpless, Needy and the Elderly

Justice demands that all men live again eternally that they might receive of the things done in the body, whether they be good or bad.

Here some sinners prosper through sin and cheating, and many saints live in poverty because they do not seek gain unjustly as sinners do.

The ungodly steal, cheat, prosper through lies and deceit, even murder, by every conceivable means, and live off the labor and ignorance of the poor. The wicked live off the society, which he damns by his product. Thousands of the poor are robbed and forced to support him. The arrogant mistress lives in pleasure and sin while the virtuous girl toils in the sweatshop, denying herself the pleasures of sin because she has a hope of the future. The wicked take advantage of the righteous, and thousands cry for help, refusing to break God’s laws to get revenge. Where is justice going to be meted out if not in this life to come?

The poor and helpless feel alone in this cruel unjust world because no one seems to care that they live or die. Many are the weakest members of the population. They struggle with financial difficulties and many without the support of family members. Every day they walk in fear of dying alone with no one knowing or caring they were at one time a human being.

Daily feelings of fear and the inability to change things are felt not only by the elderly, poor, and needy but also by families of today. They feel unsafe, which sadly takes even deeper roots, and so they try to hide who they are, that they are in need. There is no opportunity to feel proud of who they are, so they go down into despair. There is a void in their lives by a lack of caring leaders. They have nowhere to go for help or justice.

Very few people are kind or helpful to them, which in turn gives them even more fear regarding what’s going to come their way next. They take no comfort from being a part of a community. And let’s not forget the persecution many now struggle with because they are less fortunate than others. Some are in severe conditions that are becoming too much to bear.

Already overwhelmed by hunger, poverty, old age, persecution, and conflict, many now struggle with severe life-threatening dangers. Living in a home where the owner is increasing their rent by 100-fold, to the point they cannot afford to live there and are forced to move, but where? The retired are on limited income of their days and cannot afford such increases. But it seems the government doesn’t want to hear their cries. Low-income houses still require a certain income level for these later years and not for the elderly days on limited income. All of this compounds their distress as they struggle to warm themselves and keep nourishment in their bodies, having to make impossible choices of food, medicine, or a roof over their head.

The elderly used to do it for themselves, but now, being old, they need caring people to help. Some will not survive without this help. It is difficult to imagine spending day after day isolated and alone in a dilapidated house with over-charging rent. Some are even owned by their government, which they see as not caring where they live or die in their last days. Try sleeping in one’s car or truck because they cannot afford rent anymore, and it is zero outside. Please hear their cries!