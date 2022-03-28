Community

Just Say Something Hosts 34th Annual Red Ribbon Classic Golf Tournament

Greenville, SC – The 34th Annual Red Ribbon Classic Golf Tournament, presented by Reed Property Group, will be held on Monday, March 28th at the Thornblade Club, 1275 Thornblade Blvd, Greer, SC 29650-4515. Located in the picturesque valleys and foothills on the eastside of Greenville County, the Thornblade’s Tom Fazio designed, 18-hole, golf course is one of the Upstate's premier courses and a favorite of many pros. Registration begins at 8:00AM. Tee off time is 10:00AM. Sponsors include the Van Geison Team; Spinx; International Plastics; AFL Global; and The Tollison Family.

Just Say Something strives to bring awareness to some issues that have taken over our community, state, and country, such as the opioid and e-cigarette use epidemics. Substance use and addiction do not discriminate and we want to continue to empower youth, parents, and the community to have open and honest conversations about their detrimental and, sometimes, deadly consequences.



The youth and families served by Just Say Something will be the beneficiaries of the tournament proceeds, enabling the organization to educate, prevent, and support them in navigating a culture in which drugs are an everyday way of life for many. The programs and services provided help youth and families make good decisions every day so that they may reach their potential and thrive.



Help SAVE KIDS, SAVE LIVES! Many sponsorships and volunteer opportunities are available. CLICK HERE to enter a team or become a sponsor with a credit card. Or, contact Phil Clark at 864-467-4099 or visit https://justsaysomethingsc.org/red-ribbon-classic-2022. Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/justsaysc!



About Just Say Something

Just Say Something is a non-profit, 501(c)3 community organization founded in 1984 whose mission is to encourage youth, parents, and communities to have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about alcohol, tobacco, drugs, and other risky behavior. For more information, call 864.467.4099 or visit our website at https://justsaysomethingsc.org.