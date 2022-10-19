Community

Our Children Are Not Safe, Wake Up

RACINE, Wis. -- CURE America Action, Inc., a nonprofit 501(c)(4) based in Washington, DC, promotes practical solutions to the communities forgotten by the government. Black Americans, as an example, don't need more crack pipes in our communities nor encouragement to continue being the largest commodity to the abortion industry. Leaders across three states invited CURE America Action into their communities to reflect on our shared moral heritage, and to promote the traditions of God, family, and country.

Marc Little, executive director of CURE America Action, Inc., will join Angela Stanton-King, Host of TNT Radio's America's Living Room, Curtis Hill, former Attorney General for Indiana, and local leaders on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to noon, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth Street, Racine, WI, to discuss the issues impacting Wisconsin communities that seem to be ignored in this political season by too many.



Little, a lawyer, pastor and regular political commentator on Fox News, recently said in a Townhall.com Op-Ed titled Do Not Lose Your Soul:

Darkness either overcomes you or it compels you to shine your light to repel it. Americans face this choice as we are bombarded with social issues that require us to examine the core of the nation's soul.

Angela Stanton-King, a national figure in the fight to save America's children from sexualization in schools, from abortion, and from sex trafficking, will bring her riveting and no-nonsense style back to Wisconsin once again as the featured speaker for the CURE America Tour.



The tour's next and final stop will be in Toledo, Ohio on October 29, 2022.



CURE America Action, Inc.

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Ste. 300

Washington, DC 20004

www.cure-action.com

888-353-5999