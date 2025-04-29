Religious

SLC Congratulates President Trump

ATLANTA -- The Spiritual Legislative Council (SLC) is honored to congratulate President Donald J. Trump on a landmark 100 days of transformative leadership in the White House.

"The first 100 days represent hope, renewal, and decisive action," said Bishop B. Dwayne Hardin, SLC Founder. "President Trump’s leadership embodies unity, justice, and a commitment to a merit-based future."

Key accomplishments celebrated by the SLC include:

Economic Justice: Launch of the Department of Government Efficiency, strategic tariff negotiations, and reforms strengthening American businesses.

­

Launch of the Department of Government Efficiency, strategic tariff negotiations, and reforms strengthening American businesses. ­ Civil Rights Advancement: Strong protections against discrimination across all sectors, safeguarding dignity for women, religious groups, and marginalized communities.

­

Strong protections against discrimination across all sectors, safeguarding dignity for women, religious groups, and marginalized communities. ­ Environmental Stewardship: Executive actions reinforcing sustainability and protection of natural resources for future generations.

­

Executive actions reinforcing sustainability and protection of natural resources for future generations. ­ Border Security: A historic 95% reduction in illegal crossings and a 99% drop in "gotaways," fulfilling a major promise of President Trump’s first 100 days.

­

A historic 95% reduction in illegal crossings and a 99% drop in "gotaways," fulfilling a major promise of President Trump’s first 100 days. ­ Support for HBCUs: $255 million in permanent annual funding secured through the FUTURE Act to empower Historically Black Colleges and Minority-Serving Institutions.

­

$255 million in permanent annual funding secured through the FUTURE Act to empower Historically Black Colleges and Minority-Serving Institutions. ­ White House Faith Office: Established to strengthen partnerships with faith-based and community organizations serving American families.

­

Established to strengthen partnerships with faith-based and community organizations serving American families. ­ Pardon Czar Appointment: Alice Johnson named as the nation’s first "Pardon Czar" to lead clemency and second-chance initiatives.

"These milestones reflect President Trump’s compassion, accountability, and moral courage," added Bishop Hardin. Apostle Ellis L. Smith, SLC cofounder affirmed, "We invite you to join us in prayer as we remain committed to spiritually supporting this administration’s bold vision for America’s future."

--------------------------

For more information, visit https://slcglobalus.com.