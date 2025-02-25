Guest Columnists

Wishing my Sister, Happy Birthday!

I wanna wish my dear Sister in Law Tammy Young Hawkins a Happy 61st birthday that's coming up on March 27th, 2025. My sister-in-law and Brother Tommie Lee Hawkins Junior have three wonderful children Quila, Tommie III, and Lovania Hawkins, and they all live and work in the city of Greer SC. My dear sister-in-law is a great cook, and the endearing wife of my Big brother Tommie Junior, and a wonderful mother to my dear nephew and nieces. And we all love to go on day trips to Hendersonville NC and the Blue Ridge mountains years on end.

My brother Tommie Hawkins Junior married my sister-in-law Tammy Young Hawkins at a wonderful House party at our parents' home back in August 1989. I was just 10 years old, and I served as ring bearer for their wedding. At this House party, all her cousins from the West Greenville, SC area, were there, as well as her mother, Big Dorotha Young. And at this House party our dear family danced all night long to Luther Vandross and Prince's hit songs. And Tammy and Tommie's wedding colors were baby blue. Those truly were some wonderful memories!

My nephew Tommie III said his mother always kept her wedding gown and photos of her wedding at her home. And I was glad that I took my nephew Tommie III to the movies and the Mall when he was growing up. I also remember Tommie and Tammy would invite all of the family thru the years to their home, and they would always have a Big spread on the table and good music and good dancing. And when we were about to go somewhere, Tommie would tell us, ''No, y'all stay here. Where y'all going?" We always had good times as a family, and the Hawkins family of Greenville SC would always keep on with the keeping on having good times in the near future.

So I wanna wish my dear phenomenal Diva Sister-in-law Tammy Young Hawkins a Happy 61st birthday, which would be March 27th, 2025. My dear sister-in-law and brother always took care of our father Tommie Lee Hawkins, senior, and took him to the doctor and dentist when we needed them too. Tammy we all love you Truly, dear sister.