The Forces of Control Have NOT Given Up. They Have a Plan

I have been warning that the global forces are working on new tactics to keep their agenda of control moving forward even in the wake of President Donald Trump’s efforts to stop them at the federal level. Trump has shocked the nation as he has exposed the massive amount of federal funds that have been flowing into the coffers of non-governmental organizations (NGOs). These are the well-trained shock troops that lead the charge to push the agenda piece by piece.

For several decades, federal agencies have been at the center of the attack, targeting private property ownership, community development, and energy use. Through the scare- mongering of the climate change myth, international building and plumbing codes were used to enforce the global agenda. Water sources, energy sources, and private property were targeted for control. Programs with names such as What Works Cities, Urban Growth Boundaries, and, of course, Sustainable Development have been the weapons to steadily move every state and every community to the exact destiny of top-down control, with state and local governments powerless to decide their own futures.

Now, as federal agencies such as HUD, EPA, and the Federal Department of Transportation are facing Trump’s massive layoffs of agents and funding, the ability of the agencies to pressure local and state governments is greatly reduced. But the global forces knew this was coming. They knew Trump was going to win the election and cause them trouble at the federal level. So, they prepared for it.

That’s why the World Economic Forum (WEF) met last October in San Francisco in a major gathering called the “Urban Transformation Summit.” The goal was to prepare new tactics to keep the agenda of control moving forward at the local level. One of the main tools of choice is to push for more non-elected regional government.

Regional government is not a new tactic, but it doesn’t have to be tied to federal policy. Regional government can be sold to the people as just local, local, local. The agenda can be forced into place as a local choice, helping it to appeal to more conservative advocates who might believe it’s all about limited government.

Such a perception of regional government is absolutely untrue and MAGA advocates must fully understand what they are about to face and be prepared to stop it. Here is some history.

In the mid-1960s, author Jo Hindman wrote about Urban Renewal and metro-planning. In her book, Blame Metro, she said, “Much is written about the incognito warfare on United States soil which public officials and their accomplices are waging to wrest private property from landowners. The strategy is to make property ownership so unbearable by harassment through building inspections, remodeling orders, fines and jailings, that owners give up in despair and sell to land redevelopers at cut-rate prices. Positive municipal codes are the weapons in the warfare.”

She wrote, “‘Strengthening county government’ is a hackneyed Regional phrase indicating that the Regional take-over has begun. . .. Planning assistance subsidized by Federal money leads small cities and counties into direct obedience under a regional master plan. Land use rights are literally stolen from landowners when zoning is applied to land.” That fits perfectly for the forces looking for effective tactics to keep their agenda moving forward. Private property protection is a threat to control.

Hindman says, “The present-day (1960s) crew of planners, drawing no line between public and private property, believe that land-use control should be vested in government and that public planners should have sole right to control the use of all land.”

Of course, one of the main NGO forces pushing the regional plans as it works in local communities is the American Planning Association (APA), which was formed in 1978 by combining the American Institute of Planners and the Society of Planning Officials. However, now, under the new situation, federal regulations and funding are in great doubt. Working in local communities may make some small progress, but they have an entire nation to conquer. How is that going to happen?

The plan is called “America 2050, New Strategies for Regional Economic Development.”

America 2050 is a joint venture of NGOs called Regional Plan Association (RPA) and Lincoln Institute of Land Policy. The goal is to develop a balanced and sustainable growth strategy nationwide.

America 2050 is organized around the idea that 11 megaregions, home to three quarters of the nation’s population, are the economic engines of the nation and the new competitive units in the global economy. …its focus is the development of a national growth strategy. Each megaregion focuses around at least one major metropolitan area. Of course there are the usual culprits, including New York City, Chicago, Boston, Richmond, and Los Angeles. There are also large areas such as the Great lakes Megaregion that extends into parts of Canada, and the Southern Rocky Mountain Megaregion covering large western areas between Colorado and Wyoming. In all, the major national populations will be covered.

And what does the RPA and its allies have planned for us with its local regionalism? Says RPA, “our professional researchers and regional planners seek to improve prosperity, sustainability, and quality of life through work in transportation, economic development, and real estate, environment and open space, and more.

Of course, all the usual plans based on climate change protection, such as the 15 Minute Cities with the stack and pack living conditions, eliminating the need for cars, and controlling energy use. RPA documents list the goals to be environmental systems, infrastructure systems, economic linkages, settlement and land use patterns.

Yep, the future of controlled megaregions promises all kinds of freedom of choice for the citizens! NOT! Incredibly, the RPA’s own reports tell us that their “inspiration to address… an economic development strategy comes from the territorial cohesion program in the European Union…”. We know where Europe now sits in the drive for individual freedom and limited government! Don’t waste too much time looking for private property across Europe.

But that’s not all RPA has planned for us as we sweat in our megaregions. According to their reports, RPA is focused to “hold ourselves accountable for progress in diversity, equity, and inclusion.” That’s right, they plan to keep the plan moving locally to prioritize diversity: “As a leading voice in regional planning, it is imperative that we guarantee our events and panels do not exhibit homogeneity and instead reflect the diversity that we see in our region and nation.”

“At RPA, we have a commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion… For more than 100 years…RPA has developed and promoted the economic health, environmental resilience, and quality of life of the New York-New Jersey-Connecticut metropolitan area. Over the course of those years, white men have predominantly filled leadership roles… Furthermore, urban and regional planning have contributed to institutional or systemic racism within our cities, suburbs, and other communities across the nation. With this understanding of urban planning history and cognizance of the influence of RPA on the shaping of the region in the past 100 years, it is imperative that RPA commits to fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of our work”

Americans who are today fighting for the goal to reestablish our freedoms, and who are cheering the incredible steps President Trump is taking to limit the massive federal intrusion in our lives — please hear this warning. The forces of control never give up. We keep hearing the news media and Republican leadership report that these forces are finished, that they have no plan! No leadership.

That is absolutely untrue. They never quit. They have a plan with new tactics to enforce the same horrible future of control. To stop it we must be organized locally to pressure and assure that your councilmen and state legislators to say NO to these global pirates. We must change the debate. Free enterprise, private property protection, and local decisions by local citizens. Those are the roots of freedom!

Tom DeWeese is founder and president of the American Policy Center and is an internationally recognized expert on the issue of Sustainable Development and its attack on private property. He is author of three books, including Now Tell Me I Was Wrong, ERASE, and Sustainable: the WAR on Free Enterprise, Private Property, and Individuals.