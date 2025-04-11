Guest Columnists

Defeating the New-World Order, Part IV

I published three days prior to the 2016 election that the Lord raised up Donald Trump much like Cyrus in the Old Testament who kept the people of Israel from going over a proverbial cliff to destruction. Similar to Isreal of old, America was surviving by a thread in 2016, and under Obama with Hillary Clinton next, the New-World Order Elites and their acolytes were well on their way to collapsing America into the new global order, an order without national sovereignty but with a world leader. God intervened. America, who was created to be a light on the hill to all nations, was close to having her light extinguished. We were given an opportunity, a period of grace to turn things around and expel the Marxist, God-less, dictatorial arrangement well under way in our nation. National allegiance was out.

Sovereignty was being erased with no borders and free flowing foreigners ushered into our country. Christ and God respecting principles were quickly forbidden and erased, even in many churches' "let's simply get along with everyone" doctrines were substituted for the true Gospel of Christ, the founding principles of America, and the respect and courtesy for community born in our nation and fostered for generations was mocked, ridiculed and attacked by an enlarging and mean-spirited central government no longer interested in being responsive to the people. The removal, at all costs, ridding Donald Trump from any position of influence became the Elites obsession. A puppet barely able to navigate was installed, Joe Biden. The world oligarchs smiled and simply bided their time for the final solution.

Presently we are being given a period of grace (not a long one I believe) to prepare the heart and soul to relearn submission (cooperation) with God and to grow in His security, not man's or institutions, by walking in humility (trust) with His plans. Many see God as only interested in our spiritual dimension. Just not true. He wants well-balanced believers. The Lord is raising up and separating a Remnant people, disciplined and sold-out with gifts and ministries just for this Season. Some have the gifting to provide for the actual security of the Remnant, others gifting developing logistics, providing provisions through Him, some the ability to barter naturally. The gifting of providing housing, battle-field medical care or teaching, and the list continues. A Remnant Patriot Movement is underway, it is much similar to the days of the colonists. A Remnant existed then, too, to help birth this exceptional nation. And yes, there were about a third of the colonists who were loyal to the King of England and even reported the actions of the colonists. A Remnant Patriot movement where a "called out" minority are now gathering led by the Lord to place Him first and cooperate with the founding principles that formed our nation.

The early Americans lived life in accordance with the Bible Book of Luke Chapter 9 verse 23: "If any man would come after Me (God) let him deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow Me." This meant a daily commitment of the cross out of self will in order to obey God's will and to love others. For the early Americans, living in community, realized the more selfless they became the more they could love their neighbors. This aspect was crucial to God's plan for America. If early Americans lived the Christian life, they would grow into such unity that they would become, in effect, a "Body of Believers." As each body-of-believers-community grew and became a town, this covenant provided the pattern for the first successful civil governments in the western hemisphere. Historians and socialists alike have agreed that the early New England town meetings were the purest and most successful form of democracy ever established. American democracy grew, and its' foundation came from the biblical principle I mentioned.

Our Nation was founded on the principle that we would be One Nation under God. We are in such serious trouble today because we have forgotten this basic principle. Our country in large measure has thrown away our Christian heritage. We have removed God from our daily lives, and we have removed Him in many respects from our country; a nation He created.

Diabolical forces are at work over America. Spiritual Warfare is unleashed and in the spirit realm, as in geopolitics, there is no such thing as a power vacuum. Where light reigns, darkness is banished but when the light dims, the powers of evil within the realm of darkness gather waiting for their chance, watching for their cue to move-in and command. As God built a new Israel in America, Satan was doing everything possible to destroy the gift of this Republic. The people who represented the greatest threat to Satan were those in and out of public service and political office who dedicated themselves living the Covenant Way with Christ and their fellow Americans.

Our founders had a strong sense of God's presence in the work they were accomplishing birthing this nation. They reminded themselves frequently of this fact, and yes, maybe it was so none of them would forget. Maybe it was so as they reminded each other, they reminded each of themselves personally in whose service they truly were. Strangely, many across our nation do not see the danger right outside the door or simply do not believe it so. Many prefer to remain comfortably numb to the diabolical assaults taking place to collapse America. Our founders knew of these beasts waiting to pounce and devour, bringing this experiment of freedom and constrained government to an end. Just as in their day at the formation of the colonies into a young but vibrant nation, our forefathers are crying out from their graves via their writings and spoken words, "Will you stand and defend this gift given to you called America?" If not you...then who? If not now...then when? A Remnant is being called to learn how to submit to God, not man.

Our Forefathers Truly Appealed to Heaven - Barnes N Noble, Amazon, Walmart Books, Books A Million (BAM) and now eBook