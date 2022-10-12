Political

Anti-globalism Is Growing Around the World. Now What?

Italians have elected an outwardly anti-globalist government led by Giorgia Meloni.

They join the Poles, Hungarians, “far-right” Swedish Democrats, pro-Brexit Britons, Jair Bolsonaro’s Brazilian supporters, and, of course, MAGA Americans, under the growing anti-globalism umbrella.

The incoming Italian prime minister’s rhetoric is solid. She has labeled the “international regime” and “globalist leftist ideology” enemies. The international cartel’s attack on the traditional family has especially struck a chord with Meloni, as she has mentioned in numerous interviews and speeches. Like most people around the world who remain sane, Italians are tired of being browbeaten into believing that Uncle Pauli can turn into Aunt Marie. They’re tired of nonstop LGBTQ propaganda being shoved down their throats and infecting the minds of their children.

The globalist oligarchs weaponize their influence over media, governments, nongovernmental agencies, academia, and the corporate boardroom to fundamentally force the world into the one-world technocratic hellhole they seek to rule. The LGBTQ agenda is central to their agenda because it destroys fundamental components of a free society — morality and the traditional family. As the traditional family is systematically destroyed, a nihilistic, insurgent class void of transcendent values and dependent on the state emerges out of the rubble. As this class becomes a larger portion of the population — comprising mostly unaware participants — it becomes the army fighting for not only its own destruction, but ours as well. The LGBTQ agenda is so key for the globalists that they are trying to import this decadence in African, Asian and Middle Eastern societies.

Meloni’s win, however, is making the globalists nervous. “People in Brussels are extremely anxious about Meloni becoming an E.U. prime minister,” Mark Leonard, director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, told The New York Times. “They’ve seen how disruptive [Hungarian Prime Minister] Orban can be from a small country with no systemic role in the E.U. Meloni … could be a force for a much more virulent form of Euroskepticism in council meetings.” And it’s driving the globalist regime media into a tizzy. “The Return of Fascism in Italy,” an ignorant Sept. 23 Atlantic headline shrieked.

It’s tragically ironic that The Atlantic hasn’t reported on the fascism prowling and devouring our own nation. Put another notch in the category of “profoundly imbecilic irony.” Regime stenographers yammer on and on about Donald Trump and his “fascist” supporters. Meanwhile, the Biden regime pressures and collaborates with media and social media companies to silence and smear dissenters, while dispatching the FBI Gestapo to destroy members of the opposition party. It appears that legacy media’s definition of fascism is white people who wave flags and complain about illegal immigration.

The largest misconception — one even many on the right hold — is that fascism lies on the extreme right side of the political spectrum. However, the political spectrum goes from no government all the way on the right (anarchy) to total government all the way on the left (communism). A fundamental tenet of fascism is that government tells industry what to do without officially taking it over. This is one step below communism, the difference being that communism puts up no pretenses of its totalitarian control. You can learn more about the true political spectrum here.

Whether the Meloni-led Italian government will prove worthy of the fear and trembling it is generating among globalists remains to be seen. Riveting speeches and rhetoric are different from implementing policy that helps restore a nation. When it comes to politicians, the record shows that solid rhetoric is as good as it gets.

But whatever the new Italian government does or doesn’t do — whatever its true intentions — what is indisputable is that Italians reject mass migration, destructive economic policies, warped views of human nature, and, ultimately, globalism.

Just like Americans.

In the U.S., Donald Trump’s 2016 election is considered the watershed moment when the tide against globalism became undeniable. Trump’s America First rhetoric and policies did manifest into some solid policy. His administration curbed illegal immigration and built hundreds of miles of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. He cut stifling federal regulations designed to impede prosperity. He pulled the U.S. out of multiple international agreements, including UNESCO, the UN’s Paris Agreement, and the UN Human Rights Council. This doesn’t excuse him from the colossal USMCA mistake, his role in the Covid-19 shot debacle, or packing his administration with Deep Staters. But a thorough look at the Trump presidency indicates he was not part of the globalists’ plan.

Trump happened, in large part, because of decades of John Birch Society education. The JBS helped create the electorate that chose an America First president. Trump voters wanted to stop the immigration invasion and restore American greatness at the expense of globalist expansion. Since 1958, the JBS has published thousands of books, articles, videos, and documentary titles on the dangers of globalism and necessity of constitutionalism. This content has made its way into the hands of millions of people, many of whom created their own organizations and shows. Furthermore, our Americanist educational material (like the Biden regime) has no respect for borders, as people all over the world have read or watched something produced by the JBS.

JBS’s influence is something even professional leftist pundits have acknowledged. A September 5, 2016 Huffington Post piece by Robert McElvaine said, “The Trump candidacy is the culmination of the long campaign begun by McCarthyism and the John Birch Society in the 1950s….” “We All Live in the John Birch Society’s World Now,” bellowed The New Republic magazine in a November 23, 2021, article. And more recently, leftist professor Edward Miller wrote in his book about JBS founder Robert Welch, A Conspiratorial Life: “The ideas of the John Birch Society paved the way for the conservatism of the twentieth century, shaped events in the twenty-first century, and will continue to do so far into the future.” You can learn more about the JBS’s influence in Birch’n: How The John Birch Society Keeps America Free.

With Covid tyranny and Biden’s destruction of America, we have reached a point where the ground of public sentiment is as fertile for anti-globalist pushback as it’s ever been. People realize they can no longer take their national identity and individual liberty for granted.

But there’s a large battlefield between desire and acquirement — and it is what happens on that field that will determine if we will live as free people or as subjects.

As millions awaken from the stupor of apathy, Birchers and supporters stand ready to offer true information about the enemy, educate on liberty’s values and principles, and organize activism that goes to the root of the problem. These three components keep us from simply grasping in the dark for freedom.

Paul Dragu is the communications director for The John Birch Society and the host of the Freedom Is the Cure podcast. He is an award-winning investigative journalist and the collaborative writer of Defector: A True Story of Tyranny, Liberty and Purpose. Paul emigrated to the United States from communist Romania as a boy.