Political

What part of Agenda 21 didn’t you get?

Sorry, but we have been telling you for over 30 years that the globalists want to reduce the population by over 90%. I can understand why, for a while, some thought we were crazy. Population reduction was being done quietly through abortion, vaccines to sterilize people in Third World countries, promoting the gay lifestyle that can only bear children through surrogates, and convincing people that bringing a child into this world is a sin.

For years, the Left have bemoaned the burden of overpopulation.

“It’s terrible to have to say this. World population must be stabilized and to do that we must eliminate 350,000 people per day. This is so horrible to contemplate that we shouldn’t even say it. But the general situation in which we are involved is lamentable.” Jacques Yves Cousteau

“Either we reduce the world’s population voluntarily or nature will do this for us, but brutally.” Maurice Strong

We may get to the point where the only way of saving the world will be for industrial civilization to collapse. Maurice Strong

The world’s population has more than tripled to seven billion since Ted Turner was born 73 years ago. He believes it must be stabilized at near two billion, or “we’re just going to have more and more catastrophes.” Ted Turner

“What we need to have for 100 years is a one-child policy …If everybody voluntarily had one child for 100 years, we’d basically be back to two billon people.” Ted Turner

“We may get to the point where the only way of saving the world will be for industrial civilization to collapse.” Maurice Strong

The biographer of billionaire investor and donor Warren Buffett describes him as having “a Malthusian dread” of population growth among the poor. In 1964 he set up an Omaha foundation centered on stopping that growth, both domestically and abroad, and to this day, the New York Times summarizes, “most of the foundation’s spending goes to abortion and contraception.”

Buffett’s charity, the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, has contributed $1.5 billion to help fund the abortion industry in the U.S., making it the largest financial backer of abortion in the country. Between 2003-2018, Buffett’s foundation donated $565 million in support of “reproductive rights.” His first public undertaking came in 1952, when he initiated the convocation of the Conference on Population Problems, in Williamsburg, Va. The discussion took up food supply, industrial development, depletion of natural resources, and political instability resulting from unchecked population growth. The presence of medical doctors, chemists, geologists, economists, and other scientists gave serious weight and prominent attention to the emerging and unrecognized facts of demographic change.

Soon after this conference, Rockefeller established the Population Council. From philanthropic funds at his disposal, he provided $1 million within the first year of operations.

In 1952, Margaret Sanger said:

“If the millions of dollars which are now expended in the care and maintenance of those who in all kindness should never have been brought into this world were converted to a system of bonuses to unfit parents, paying them to refrain from further parenthood, and continuing to pay them while they controlled their procreative faculties, this would not only be a profitable investment, but the salvation of American civilization.

“I believe that now, immediately there should be national sterilisation for certain dysgenic types of our population who are being encouraged to breed and would die out were the government not feeding them.”

And our government in the mid-1960s” when the U.S. Congress, responding to the agitation of overpopulation ideologues, finally appropriated federal funds to underwrite first domestic and then foreign population control programs. Suddenly, instead of mere millions, there were hundreds of millions and eventually billions of dollars available to fund global campaigns of mass abortion and forced sterilization. The result would be human catastrophe on a worldwide scale.”

Now, besides using the COVID vaccine to sterilize people, the globalists are getting up-front about eugenics.

They actually have become comfortable saying they want to reduce the population and now we are seeing our food supply being shut down. Hmmm. Do you think there might be a connection? Food storage and production plants burning down. Farmland gobbled up by the global elites. Big portions of 5 states being made sterile so carbon (which is not deleterious to us or the land or the air) can be piped a thousand feet below the surface.

Some of us little people are up in arms over the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs) over “gas guzzlers”. Could it be that the intention is that the rich will be the only ones who can afford to purchase them. Under Agenda 21 nobody but the rich are supposed to be left on this earth to want to purchase them.

When you see something that doesn’t add up, guess what? It probably doesn’t in the real-world, but it certainly will in the Agenda 21/Sustainable Development world. As Richard Gardener’s 1974 article, “The Hard Road to World Order”, notes “In short, the ‘house of world order’ will have to be built from the bottom up rather than from the top down. It will look like a great ‘booming, buzzing confusion’, to use William James’ famous description of reality, but an end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more than the old-fashioned frontal assault.” And that is exactly what we are seeing in our schools, in movies and television, even in governing bodies. There it is, in black and white, stated almost 50 years ago, now in full bloom. And using asymmetrical warfare – nary a shot fired – yet.

This has been the plan in the making for over 100 years. Those behind it have had pretty much free rein for most of that time. Oh, yes, we have had victories over the years, but in the scheme of things, they are but blips. I’ll drop my snark and quit bemoaning the fact that too many felt more comfortable being conned – it was easier.

It is time to get to work, to get the silent majority speaking out, building freedom pods, organizing their neighbors to be a bulwark against the aggression that will soon be upon them. Our civilization can only survive if we stand up en masse and in time. We are doing just that. And achieving great victories, but, so far, our victories are few compared to the Left’s. Please don’t wait until the food runs out before you speak out. The seeds of Agenda 21 were spread beginning at the end of the 19th Century, sown in 1976 in the Vancouver Declaration, birthed in 1992 at the Rio Earth Summit, and has gone through early childhood, and adolescence with the Millennial Goals, Goals 2020, and is maturing with the Green New Deal and the Great Reset. We didn’t nip it in the bud, but we need to take its head off now before it is too late.

Get organized and stand up for what is right.

Let’s hear the lion roar.

----------------------------------------

Kathleen Marquardt has been an advocate for property rights and freedom for decades. While not intending to be an activist, she has become a leader and an avid supporter of constitutional rights, promoter of civility, sound science, and reason. She is dedicated to exposing the fallacies of the radical environmental and animal rights movements. She has been featured in national publications including Fortune, People, the Washington Post, and Field and Stream, as well as television news programs such as Hard Copy, The McLaughlin Group, Geraldo, and many others. Today, she serves as Vice President of American Policy Center. Kathleen now writes and speaks on Agenda21/2030, and its threat to our culture and our system of representative government.