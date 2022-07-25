Political

Animal Rights; a Tool to Attack Humans

The animal rights movement isn’t about saving animals, it’s about attacking humans. The New World Order wants you to own nothing and that includes animals. Kathleen’s guest, Michela Huth is an Ohio attorney who’s sole practice is in going up against humane societies who seize animals from their owners in the name of protecting them. Listen as she tells you how to protect yourself and your animals, and what exactly to do if they come to your door.