Political

Scaring The Myth Right Out Of You

People are excited thinking about being able to live in alternative universes. Unbeknownst to them, they already do – and have been for most of their lives. Especially those born after the era when we wore our Texas Instrument calculators on our belts (our slide rules were put on the shelf to be oddities to show our children how we calculated in school) and built computers we bought in parts. Now, people who would have trouble putting a slot-car together can go to the Himalayas, try on clothes from their favorite store, play video games – all the while lying on a recliner in their basement.

There is reality – the actual events as they happened. And there is what has long been, spun as reality, i.e., pharma-phantasmagoria, genders/sexes of more than two, and myriads of other factoids dressed as facts. All built upon the biggest lie fed to a now well-programmed public – manmade global warming. And virtual reality rules over factual reality.

Think about it. Almost everything you read/hear in mainstream and social media, in schoolbooks, even in “juried” scientific and medical papers is a lie. Wrap your head around that – you don’t need a virtual reality machine; your brain has been programmed to be one. And all this was put into overdrive once the first Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was released. (note: it was put together by great and no-so-great climate scientists around the world. But before it was released, it was “edited” to go from: saying “at worst humans may have some negative impact on our atmosphere, but very little – at most, to: we are destroying not only the atmosphere but also the water and land – and everything existing on earth.) A good number of those original authors asked to have their names removed.

By 2009, “32,000 scientists have signed ‘The Petition Project’ over 9,000 of them with PhDs proclaiming that man is not the chief cause of warming and that this warming will not be disastrous.” 1 And some back-up for this from the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment & Public Works: “Over 400 prominent scientists from more than two dozen countries recently voiced significant objections to major aspects of the so-called former participants in the UN IPCC (Intergovernmental panel on Climate Change), criticized the climate claims made by the UN IPCC and former Vice President Al Gore.” 2

Today you will not hear many scientists speaking out, criticizing the Global Elite and their pseudo science. Some scientists have been brainwashed like the general public or are otherwise coerced in some way by the Global Elite to either lie or be silent. You will find some great hedging (or worse) from even powerful people. For instance:

As the former Canadian Minister of the Environment, Christine Stewart, so pithily said, “No matter if the science of global warming is all phony …. Climate change provides the greatest opportunity to bring about justice and equality in the world.” No matter if the science is phony? Why would one say that if the science was so strongly otherwise? Now, please parse the rest of that statement. How can climate change, true or false, bring about justice and equality on the world? In my humble opinion, Stewart is saying that the cudgel of so-called climate change can make intelligent, freedom loving people accept the destruction of the world as we know it to pretend to make people equal. That isn’t ever going to happen unless we all become slaves – or dead. The cudgel is to force us into a deconstructed Marxist world, i.e., dystopia on steroids.

“It doesn’t matter what is true, it only matters what people believe is true.” Paul Watson, co-founder of Greenpeace. And he is saying what our Global Elite don’t want you to know, at least until you have swallowed the blue pill.

“The only way to get our society to truly change is to frighten people with the possibility of catastrophe.” Daniel B. Botkin, professor of Environmental Studies and Biological Sciences, UCSB. There it is again, saying we are too stupid to think for ourselves, so those who wish to control the world can make up science to fit their complot.

“A global warming treaty must be implemented even if there is no scientific evidence to back the greenhouse effect.” Richard Benedick, deputy assistant Secretary of State

Former Senator and first president of the UN Foundation, Timothy Wirth “…spelled out the strategy in 1988: “What we’ve got to do in energy conservation is try to ride the global warming issue. Even if the theory of global warming is wrong, to have approached global warming as if it is real means energy conservation, so we will be doing the right thing anyway in terms of economic policy and environmental policy.” How many times to those pushing the catastrophe of manmade global warming (now Climate Change) have to say “even if it isn’t real” for people to get the message that it isn’t real, but it is the best blueprint to make man the enemy of the world so he will be willing to be deconstructed, i.e., erase himself from Mother Earth?” 3

In a PBS interview in early 1999, S. Fred Singer, an atmospheric physicist at George Mason University and founder of the Science and Environmental Policy Project, a think tank on climate and environmental issues, was asked by the host about the models that needed to be done. Singer had noted that we need far more data and that would take time.

The host remarked, “Some say we don’t have the time for that, and that it would be prudent, since this is at least a plausible scenario, that we do something about it now, because as you said, these measurements are very difficult to take. You need to do it over a long period of time and very accurately. It might take fifteen, twenty, twenty-five years. Should we do nothing until that point?”

Singer’s response says it all: “Well, the question is what you mean by ‘doing’ something. I’m not a great believer in buying insurance if the risks are small and the premiums are high. Nobody in his right mind would do that. But this is the case here. We’re being asked to buy an insurance policy against a risk that is very small, if at all, and pay a very heavy premium. We’re being asked to reduce energy use, not just by a few percent but, according to the Kyoto Protocol, by about 35 percent within ten years. That means giving up one-third of all energy use, using one-third less electricity, throwing out one-third of all cars perhaps. It would be a huge dislocation of our economy, and it would hit people very hard, particularly people who can least afford it. (Emphasis mine)

Dr. Singer goes on: “For what? All the Kyoto Protocol would do is to slightly reduce the current rate of increase of carbon dioxide. And in fact, the UN Science Advisory Group has published their results. And they clearly show that the Kyoto Protocol would reduce, if it went into effect and were punctiliously observed by all of the countries that have to observe it–by the year 2050, –about 50 years from now–it would reduce the calculated temperature increase by .05 degrees Centigrade. That amount is not even measurable. So this is what you are being asked to buy.” 4

And this is what the people bought, the big lie — lock, stock, and barrel.

For over three decades the global warming/climate change fairy tale has been pounded into the public psyche. Yes, I know fairy tales have happy endings. We will only get that ending here if we get rid of the lie, bring back the U.S. perseverance, moral compass, and industry. And get back to a real-world reality. Play with virtual reality on your own time.

It won’t be nice because the alternative reality has been in play for too many decades. While the populace has had their eyes and ears on their phones, games, mainstream and social media, everything America and what its Constitution stood for have been dismantled. Now that the globalists’ goal is in sight, they have shifted into overdrive. Right now we are seeing the push to rid the world of any information that doesn’t fall in line with the Agenda21/Great Reset scenario.

How? In a myriad of ways.

As the internet was growing, the information we were able to download was staggering. You could find almost any document, story, speech, quote – you name it. All you had to do was put in a line of the story if you didn’t have the title and author. I mean anything. The Geographic Information System (GIS) 5 had begun mapping the southeastern states for the Wildlands Project. Then some of us started using them to show the inhabitants of those states what was going to happen to their land – what was going to be core reserves and corridors – little to no human use, buffer zones – highly regulated use, and normal use – which would be the cities we would be allowed to live in.

It took very little time; I’d guess less than a year before those maps were gone. Then in the early 2010s, a huge portion of documentation was removed from the internet. No longer could you find the plethora of articles on anything that wasn’t considered politically correct. Then, sometime around 2017, the whole internet seemed once again, to be open to us. I loved it but knew it couldn’t last. And it didn’t. I doubt if it was open for six months.

Now when you do a deep dive into the internet, you hit the bottom, sometimes with as little as 4 or 5 hits. Soon, it could even be tomorrow, we will not get anything that questions Climate Change, Agenda 21, ESG (environment, social, and government), CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency), “You will own nothing and be happy”; you get the picture. Anything that does not toe the line with Climate Change, and the New World Order is now a lie.

You think I’m off my rocker? Let’s look at a few things:

Legislators in Ireland have passed a law making it a crime to possess “hateful content” on your computer or mobile phone. No, I’m not going to ask how they know what I have said or written. But if you are caught in Ireland even spreading what they call misinformation, you can go to jail. What is misinformation? By tomorrow, disputing Climate Change could be misinformation; actually, it is already happening.

“In a way, the world-view of the Party imposes itself most successfully on people incapable of understanding it. They could be made to accept the most flagrant violations of reality, because they never fully grasped the enormity of what was demanded of them, and were not sufficiently interested in public events to notice what was happening. By lack of understanding they remained sane. They simply swallowed everything, and what they swallowed did them no harm, because it left no residue behind, just as a grain of corn will pass undigested through the body of a bird.” 1984, George Orwell

Buzzwords are one of the tactics in the toolbox of asymmetrical warfare was pointed out by Gavin de Becker & Associates in “Media Scare Tactics.” 6 The article explains the fakery behind so many of the new buzz words we hear every day in the news (even alternative media have glommed onto them: “possible links between …,” “…a new survey found such and such ‘ill equipped’ suggesting it could lead to a ‘widespread disaster,'” “…‘found officials concerned’ which led to new headlines of ‘A national disaster ….’”

Fearmongering is one of the mightiest tools that can be used – and is used to attack us via every aspect of our lives from diseases, our food systems, our water, atomic bombs, natural disasters (being produced by climate change. You name it, say pinkeye; that must be becoming a widespread affliction brought about by climate change. Nothing else is powerful enough to do that. Look at The Nature Conservancy perspective on “The Latest IPCC Report: What it is and why does it matter?” The two key points: No matter what we are doing to attenuate the negative forces of this non-crisis, “it’s still not enough. Even if every country in the world delivers on its current climate pledges, that’s probably not enough to keep global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels—a threshold scientists believe is necessary to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.” 7 You’d better be scared.

“Current adaptation efforts, too, are scattered and leave behind some of the most vulnerable communities. And if the planet gets much warmer, we may see irreversible changes to some ecosystems around the world, which would be catastrophic for the people and wildlife that depend on them.” 7 Scared yet?

The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) piles on: Every fraction of a degree of warming has grave consequences. The higher temperatures rise, the more likely it also is for climate impacts to interact, “creating compound and cascading risks that are more complex and difficult to manage, the IPCC says.” 8

In his article ”Dire Climate Warning Issued in New IPCC Report,” Bob Berwyn tells us: “This IPCC report is absolutely harrowing. Brief summary of the new IPCC report: We know what to do, we know how to do it, it requires taking toys away from the rich, and world leaders aren’t doing it.” 9 (As if the world leaders are going to forego any of their riches, delicacies, or perks.)

And the IPCC itself told us in 2021 that we have no chance, we are too far gone to survive:

GENEVA, Aug 9 – Scientists are observing changes in the Earth’s climate in every region and across the whole climate system, according to the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report, released today. Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion – such as continued sea level rise – are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years. 10

So, no matter what we do, the damage couldn’t be reversed even over thousands of years. Then why are we bothering? Ah, silly me. It isn’t the damage that must be managed, changed, but the public’s perception of damage.

Yet, earlier this year’s IPCC report said, “There is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.” Hmmmm. How did we do so much fixing, repairing of the climate in two years that we went from ‘it’ll take thousands of years, if ever, to fix things’, to ‘the window to a livable and sustainable future’ is still open a crack? I guess they figured out that if there’s nothing to be done, it’s time to eat, drink and be merry, for tomorrow we die. That certainly doesn’t spur the unawake and unwoke to get up and start fighting the global warming war of (nit)wits.

So, this year’s solution is, according to The UN secretary general, António Guterres: “This report is a clarion call to massively fast-track climate efforts by every country and every sector and on every timeframe. Our world needs climate action on all fronts: everything, everywhere, all at once.” They want us not only scared, but also too busy fighting the non-existent danger to realize it is but a chimera.

“In sober language, the IPCC set out the devastation that has already been inflicted on swathes of the world. Extreme weather caused by climate breakdown has led to increased deaths from intensifying heatwaves in all regions, millions of lives and homes destroyed in droughts and floods, millions of people facing hunger, and “increasingly irreversible losses” in vital ecosystems.” 11 Be afraid, very afraid. Then you will be too paralyzed to realize you are being controlled.

We aren’t going to get there through a federal government; that is why our government has been rearranged under regionalism (via Executive Orders) and controlled through the Alphabet organizations under the executive branch – taking away the power of the people (not that those we elect today bother to represent our wants). And for many decades we have been programmed to accept, nay, offer up ourselves as slaves under this system of tyranny.

All along, the Global Elite have been feeding us scare stories – if you don’t get on board, you and, more importantly, your children and grandchildren will suffer – if they survive childhoods that are endangered by nuclear, bio, and/or an otherwise dystopian future.

“We got a big taste of this brand of psychological warfare during the pandemic scare, in which all of us were told that a virus with a tiny Infection Fatality Rate of 0.23% was enough to erase a majority of our human rights. Luckily, a large enough group of people stood up and fought back against the mandates and passports. That said, there is a much larger “greater good” agenda at play that the globalists plan to exploit, namely the so-called “climate crisis.” 12

“German government report names the pandemic as a precedent for environmental policy, says lockdowns show that behavioral restrictions are possible and can win majority support with the right messaging.” 13 That is it in a nutshell – how to control the people, learned from an illegal, unconstitutional shutdown. And most of the people followed, even though there was no piper to lead them.

Are you scared yet? Don’t be. It is a myth wrapped in the deepest political correctness ever spewed out of their lying mouths.

The Global Elite are going to use this tool, scaremongering, to the max now that they have seen how effective it is and how many people had been dumbed-down enough in our educational system to make them easy targets. Scare the ‘you-know-what’ out of them and they will do anything; anything except stand up and fight back. The ideal communist citizens.

Thus, we are fed a farce, global warming, and the governments of the world use it to scare us so bad we are unable to think or act rationally.

We aren’t swallowing this myth. The Global Elite can go pedal it elsewhere. We Americans, and other sane peoples, are now digging in and taking our country back – one city, county at a time.

Let the lion roar.