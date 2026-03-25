Christian Principles of War and Foreign Policy

The Danger in Boasting of “Chariots and Horses”

6th Century Roman fresco of Saint Augustine (354-430)

Augustine of Hippo (354-430) was a North African (Algerian) Bishop of Hippo Regius during the latter years of the Roman Empire. He was a theologian and philosopher whose prolific writings profoundly shaped Western Christianity and philosophy. He was influenced by Bishop Ambrose of Millan and the writings of Roman Senator Cicero (106 to 43 BC) but was the first to elaborate rigorous criteria for a just war and just conduct in war and policing appropriate for Christian participation without any reservation or shame.

Augustine outlined three main criteria for a just war: It must be initiated by properly constituted authority; it must be for a just cause; and it must be conducted by just means. In the United States, the properly constituted authority is established by the U.S. Constitution as Congress. Properly constituted authorities must decide these issues on behalf of the citizens. Augustine emphasized that these authorities are also ultimately accountable to God and therefore the teaching of Scripture. Thomas Acquinas (1225-1274) and many others since have attempted to flesh out a more comprehensive Just War Theory, but the tragedy of war always generates many ethical loose ends.

Definitions of a just cause usually prescribe that a war must be generally defensive or conducted to correct a grave wrong. Defensive war does not presume an isolationist perspective. Reality acknowledges that defensive alliances are often essential to peace. Correcting a grave wrong could also involve a humanitarian crusade to prevent great slaughter or evil. However, violating the sovereignty of other nations is in itself a precarious moral endeavor with a slippery slope. In the recent history of human conflict, humanitarian intervention has often been the propaganda cover for imperialist aggression.

In the face of an imminent attack or invasion by an enemy, even a preemptive war would be permissible in self-defense. A nation cannot remain irresolute in the face of impending attack. Confederate President Jefferson Davis once told an advisor that when you have a gun barrel pointed at your chest, it is not wise to allow an enemy to fire the first shot before resisting him. However, preemptive war is an extremely slippery slope and a common propaganda cover for serial imperialist aggression. It is the tendency of mankind to make perverse rationalizations for aggression that makes preemptive war a morally exacting decision requiring rigorous evaluation of the reality and severity of the threat. War and particularly preemptive war requires the informed wisdom of multiple counselors and perspectives. See Proverbs 15:22.

Before initiating war, the chances of success must also be seriously weighed against its costs and risks.

“Or what king, going out to encounter another king in war, will not sit down first and deliberate whether he is able with ten thousand to meet him who comes against him with twenty thousand?”—Jesus as quoted in Luke 14:31.

Finally, in accordance with Augustine’s thoughts, the objective of war must be a just peace. A just peace should not abandon allied nations to slaughter or brutal tyranny.

Just Conduct and Means

The Concept of Just Cause and Means in war recognizes that a distinction must be made between combatants and non-combatants. Non-combatants should never be deliberate or primary targets of military action. Senseless cruelty and wanton destruction are prohibited. Besides the lives and health of civilians, destruction of civilian properties that provide food, shelter, and medical attention should be especially avoided.

Just conduct in war demands that prisoners of war must be treated humanely and respectfully. Torture of prisoners of war or non-combatants is prohibited. Additionally, the use of force must not be disproportionate to objectives, threats, or harm done. As much as prudence and realism will allow, the enemy must be treated in good faith to keep open the possibility of reconciliation.

Inadvertent civilian casualties are one of the great and common tragedies of war. Yet we cannot abandon our own security or a just cause because war begets such tragedies. It is best to avoid these tragedies by making every reasonable effort to avoid war. But in war, we must seek to minimize these inhumanities without giving up on the cause of humanity. Covering up these tragedies or blaming them on someone else damages our moral credibility at home and abroad.

These principles of just conduct and means in war are contained and expanded in the Geneva Conventions, the U.S. Law of Land Warfare, and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The men and women of our Armed Forces need to be ready, capable, and persevering warriors, but in both the American and Christian traditions, they have a code of honor, duty, and loyalty that adds important moral dimensions to what it means to be an American soldier in any American uniform.

“The soldier, be he friend or foe, is charged with the protection of the weak and unarmed. It is the essence and reason for his being.” General Douglas MacArthur, 1946

We have not always measured up to this. I have included more detail in Chapter 22 and Appendix I in my 2009 book, Lessons from the Vietnam War.

“Whoever covers his sins will not prosper, but he who confesses his sins and forsakes them will obtain mercy.”—Proverbs 28:3.

Real and False National Security

Most battles and wars are lost for two reasons: underestimating your enemies and overestimating your own capabilities. The underlying cause of both is frequently arrogant hubris or pride.

I believe the motto “peace through strength” is a good one. In this world, weakness invites aggression, and strength is a preventative to attack and aggression. However, flaunting strength in an aggressive or bullying manner has a high probability of provoking war. There is some relevancy to Teddy Roosevelts’s “Speak softly, but carry a big stick” foreign policy here, but not “ bullying gun boat diplomacy.” Roosevelt’s foreign policy had five components. First it was essential to have a serious military and naval capability to deter war or economic or international political exploitation. Second, and this is very important, was to act justly to other nations. The other three are never to bluff, to strike hard only when prepared to strike hard, and to be willing to allow an adversary to save face in defeat.

Throughout Scripture, there are many warnings for kings and nations against relying solely on their strength and arms for victory. God is all-wise and sovereign over all things. Acting without knowledge and regard for the Lord of Hosts and his Scriptural teachings often leads to unexpected judgement and humiliation. Here are four verses every leader and good citizen should impress upon their memory.

“Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God.”—Psalm 20:7

“No king is saved by the size of his army. Nor can a warrior escape by his great strength, even a horse is a vain hope of deliverance. Despite all its strength it cannot save.”—Psalm 33:16-17.

“The horse is made ready for the day of battle, but victory rests with the Lord.”

—Proverbs 21:31.

“Woe to those who go down to Egypt for help and rely on horses, who trust in chariots because they are many and in horsemen because they are very strong, but [who] do not look to the Holy One of Israel or consult the Lord.”—Isaiah 31:1

We are living in dangerous times, and it is time to examine the facts and in humility seek truth and wisdom, especially the Scriptural and Spiritual counsel of the God of Truth and Lord of Hosts. It is also time for Congress to inform themselves in detail on the issues of national defense and foreign policy without undue and disproportionate regard to lobbyist PACs and mega-financial donors. Moreover, they need to measure up to their presently much neglected Article1 Section 8 Constitutional responsibilities regarding war. Surely they can make peace and prosperous international relations a higher priority.