Political

Wildfire Mapping Has Everything to Do With Property Rights

Edited and Added to by Kathleen Marquardt & Robert Powell - American Policy Council

“Legislative hostility ensues over supporting “the idea” that people should not live in areas mapped as high hazard”, this through ignorance, political pandering or outright political theft of Humanities natural rights.

This fire map below, map #1, is the continuing deception.

Original “Fire Map” # 2 (same as #1, . SB762 Map.

Understood or not, a vital part of the long-term UN goal is the removal of humans and thus their right to own property, through Environmental-ism (socio-communism) and continuance of the three major precepts of UNESCO education — Eugenics, Globalism & Humanism.

Reality: Beginning with the Tillamook Burn, to today there have only been a couple of major forest fires in Oregon until now. In fact, the state was doing a good job controlling forest fires. Ultimately, the deception was to gain the 1994 Wildlands Project and the resulting U.N. Environmental Program. (UNEP. That’s why the fires now. Clinton’s “Commission on Sustainable Development was to move the illegal treaty into Oregon policy – which then would be driven to all the other states. All resulting in the ultimate dystopian assault on mankind.

State Representative Vikki Breese Iverson (R-Prineville) says, “My district was deeply affected by last year’s wildfire. We need to not only repeal the wildfire maps, but we also need to undo the damage caused by these maps.” She has identified four key policy changes that are needed to begin repairing the damage:

Explore every opportunity to incentivize private insurance companies to offer plans to rural Oregonians again;

Offer tax relief to Oregonians who lost their homes in major wildfires and pass HB 3139;

Invoke state coordination to improve federal forest planning; and

Return management control of our millions of acres of federal forest land to state and local governments (LC 4525).

Point of order, President Biden signed Executive Order 14008, on January 27, 2021, engaging 30 X 30, the overt removal of humanity from 30% of the land in the U.S. Oregon Senate Bill 762 was brought into session February 28, 2021.” Coincidence? Nope.

SB 762 passed creating an updated wildfire program, which has opened a backdoor effort to prevent people from living in rural areas. This bill included one extremely controversial requirement – the establishment of a statewide wildfire risk map used to regulate people’s properties. Samantha Bayer exposes how legislative bills SB 79, SB 78, SB 77 and SB 73 are attacks on rural Oregon’s right to exist. Bayer also points out the legislators’ hostility. This map below, is the original 1994 ”Wildlands Project Map”.

The idea that people should not be allowed to live in areas mapped as high hazard is a threat against rural Oregonians property rights. The continuum of the pressures is an overt sign of the intent, which is in fact the deconstruction of human activities over the United States, and the western state are the opening battle grounds.

Representative Paul Evens (D-Monmouth) put his hostility in writing bulling the Greater Idaho Movement, which will further the demise of rural Oregon. He writes: “For the counties asking for assistance in capital construction funding for repair, rehabilitation, or replacement of county courthouses and justice facilities, I have suggested that we prioritize funding for counties that intend to remain a part of Oregon for the duration.”

This discussion outlines the “Biodiversity Treaty” rejected by the U.S. Senate because it included the “Wildlands Project”. This illustrated where people in Oregon would no longer be allowed to own property. This is also occurring across this great land via agency deception.

During testimony in 2021, Robert Powell, an avid researcher, exposed the connection of mapping to the Rockefeller Foundation, which also established a Globally intended environment-related program in 1969.

In 1970, the United States was divided into 10 regions, with offices. Months after, the United States established the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Both are part of the bigger plan of private property removal.

In 1973, the Rockefeller Foundation gave $500,000 to Oregon State University to create a report, “Man and his activities as they relate to environmental quality.” This report was based on the 1971 UN General Assembly Resolution 2581. The resolution came from the UN “Stockholm Declaration”. “Rights and obligations of citizens and governments with regard to the preservation and improvement of the human environment”, but the citizens are considered nothing but biological resourses. Out of the OSU language manipulation of the original declaration, a report became legislation SB 100, passed in 1973, which created an institutional structure for statewide planning. It required every Oregon city and county to prepare a comprehensive plan in accordance with a set of general state goals while preserving the principle of local responsibility for land-use decisions.

It included setting up an NGO,1000 Friends of Oregon, to deal with opposition from Oregonians aware they were being deceived. And deceived they were. Under cover came the “Wildlands Project”, and when the UN Biodiversity treaty failed at the Rio Accord, they changed the name to “Commission on Sustainable Development” that is openly visible in SB 79. This was blatant usurpation of Senatorial duties in Treaty arena.

Point of order, President Biden signed 14008, on January 27, 2021. Engaging 30 X 30. Oregon Senate Bill 762 was brought into session February 28, 2021 fully written. Coincidence? Nope. Then along came SB 762 and the # 2 fire map that enhanced that enhanced the exposure of the Rockefeller’s donation to OSU, to further the UN’s goal removing 30% of humans from the world.

Biden followed with his 30 x 30 Executive Order 14008 dated January 27, 2021, which was providentially revoked by Executive Order 14148 and 14154, January 20, 2025, by President Trump. However, the revocation has not stopped the Democrat leadership in Oregon from pursuing SB 79 and like bills.

Oregonians need to recognize that the surface explanation for mapping has nothing to do with convenience, insurance, or safety. Up until the time President Trump took office, there have been many intentional attempts to remove citizens from their land with fires and floods – Maui, North Carolina, Tennessee, Los Angeles, and they will continue until forced to stop.

We all remember the Bundy standoff to protect ranchers Dwight and Steven Hammond’s right to graze their cattle on public lands and protect their property from an out-of-control Fed. Oregon’s loose enforcement has allowed back-burns to get out of control, blaming climate change. Like LA, ignorance is clearly not bliss.

When Global warming became unprovable, the name was replaced with Climate Change but the plan remained the same —to deconstruct the world. In 2022, the Rockefeller Foundation announced that it would make the fight against climate change central to all of its work. At the same time, Governor Kate Brown took significant executive action to address the climate crisis, and Oregon adopted a revised Climate Protection Program in November 2024. Oregon property owners will need to diligently follow this legislature and respond accordingly, by following Oregon Citizens Lobby Alerts. Donna Bleiler writes for the Northwest Observer, works on the Oregon Citizens Lobby Alerts, and is State Coordinator for Oregon Abigail Adams Voters Project.

Robert Powell, American Policy Center “Freedom Pod” coordinator in Oregon, and Kathleen Marquardt assisted with historical and correlative research. He researched and built the following PowerPoint and provided to the Oregon Legislative Body now 15 years ago.

Climate: http://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/embed_code/28345505

Editor’s note: Oregon was the first state to adopt Agenda 21, thus is\has been replacing good governance with Sustainable Development throughout the entire government, including our failing “Education for Sustainability”.

This article first appeared in the independent Northwest Observer

This article explains the long-obscured objective of the Rockefeller Foundations $500,000.00 gift to Oregon State University, is exposed by SB79 (noted above).

Article has been updated by Robert Powell and Kathleen Marquardt to include more specific information. There are currently three maps: two fire maps, and the map used in the 1994 Congress hearings that ended with rejection of the UN Biodiversity Treaty because of the findings hidden within.

------------------------

Donna Bleiler writes for the Northwest Observer, works on the Oregon Citizens Lobby Alerts, and is State Coordinator for Oregon Abigail Adams Voters Project. Article has been updated by Robert Powell and Kathleen Marquardt to include more specific information.