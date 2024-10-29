Political

It's Now Down to THEM or US; There is No Middle Ground in this War of Cancel Culture

We are rapidly approaching a point of no return. It is now or never, and this battle has but two sides – any other choices are chimeras to draw one away from the combat zone. We are in a war over freedom versus slavery or death. No middle ground.

I think the Southern Poverty Law Center says it for THEM best:

To listen to such groups, Agenda 21 will lead to a “new Dark Ages of pain and misery yet unknown to mankind.” It is “a comprehensive plan of utopian environmentalism, social engineering, and global political control,” the “most dangerous threat to America’s sovereignty” yet. It will “make our nation a vassal” of the UN, result (sic) in “the destruction of our lives,” force rural areas’ “population [to be] decimated,” and lead to having “90% of the population murdered.” The end, these critics all agree, will be the imposition of “a collectivist world government.”

Exactly – statements from their own mouths/books/videos.

Eradicate sovereign nations/ Threat to America’s sovereignty

“To achieve world government, it is necessary to remove from the mind of men, their individualism, loyalty to family traditions, national patriotism and religious dogmas,” Chisholm, former Director of the World Health Organization

“Regionalism must precede globalism. We foresee a seamless system of governance from local communities, individual states, regional unions, and up through to the United Nations itself.” UN Commission on Global Governance

“The only hope for the world is to make sure there is not another United States We can’t let other countries have the same number of cars, the amount of industrialization we have in the US. We have to stop these Third World countries right where they are.” Michael Oppenheimer, Professor at Princeton University

Reduce population

“The earth has cancer, and the cancer is man”. Paul Ehrlich, professor, Stanford University.

“Human beings, as a species, have no more value than slugs.” John Davis, editor Earth First! Journal

“A cancer is an uncontrolled multiplication of cells; the population explosion is an uncontrolled multiplication of people. We must shift our efforts from the treatment of the symptoms to the cutting out of the cancer.” Paul Ehrlich

“The extinction of the human species may not only be inevitable but a good thing.” Christopher Manes, Earth First! Journal

“There exists ample authority under which population growth could be regulated. …It has been concluded that compulsory population-control laws, even including laws requiring compulsory abortion, could be sustained under the existing Constitution if the population crisis became sufficiently severe to endanger the society.” John Holdren, President Obama’s science tsar (Where in the Constitution might that be?)

Social Engineering

“A massive campaign must be launched to restore a high-quality environment in North America and to de-develop th United States … De-development means bringing our economic system (especially patterns of consumption) into line with the realities of ecology and the global resource situation … Redistribution of wealth both within and among nations is absolutely essential if a decent life is to be provided for every human being.” John Holdren

“The only way to prevent global ecological collapse and thus ensure the survival of humanity is to rid the world of industrial Civilization. . . Unloading essentially means the removal of an existing burden: for instance, removing grazing domesticated animals, razing cities to the ground, blowing up dams, and switching off the greenhouse gas emissions machines”. Keith Farnish, writer

“We, in the Green movement, aspire to a cultural model in which killing a forest will be considered more contemptible and more criminal than the sale of 6-year-old children to Asian brothels.” Christian Anton Mayer (aka Carl Amery), writer/environmentalist

End Private Property Rights

“The answer to global warming is in the abolition of private property and production for human need. A socialist world would place an enormous priority on alternative energy sources. This is what ecologically-minded socialists have been exploring for quite some time now.” Louis Proyect, Columbia University

Global political control/collectivist world government

“The concept of national sovereignty has been immutable, indeed a sacred principle of international relations. It is a principle which will yield only slowly and reluctantly to the new imperatives of global environmental cooperation.” UN Commission on Global Governance

“In my view, after fifty years of service in the United National system, I perceive the utmost urgency and absolute necessity for proper Earth government. There is no shadow of a doubt that the present political and economic systems are no longer appropriate and will lead to the end-of-life evolution on this planet. We must, therefore, absolutely and urgently look for new ways.” Robert Muller, former UN Assistant Secretary General

From the Vancouver Declaration on Human Settlements, 1976, sixteen years before the globalist planners tried to slip the Rio Summit Declaration on Environmentalism and Settlements in 1992 through the U.S. Senate:

Now to the US. I think that the Bill of Rights says it best:

Bill of Rights Amendments

First Amendment

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

Second Amendment

A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.

Third Amendment

No soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law.

Fourth Amendment

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

Fifth Amendment

No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a grand jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the militia, when in actual service in time of war or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offense to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.

Sixth Amendment

In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the assistance of counsel for his defense.

Seventh Amendment

In suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury shall be otherwise reexamined in any court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law.

Eighth Amendment

Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.

Ninth Amendment

The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.

Tenth Amendment

The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.

We (the us in US and THEM) only ask for the right to be free. Free in our person and property. We have no desire to make others follow us. We just want to be left alone to live our lives as WE choose, not as others demand for us. But …

But the globalists/Deep State/One-World Order fanatics are using the UN and Sustainable Development as a front to build their domination of the entire world.

Or, to put it simply as Rosa Koire said: UN Agenda 21/Sustainable Development is the action plan implemented worldwide to inventory and control all land, all water, all minerals, all plants, all animals, all construction, all means of production, all energy, all education, all information, and all human beings in the world.

We don’t accept slavery. Our nation’s Founding Fathers designed the nation to protect natural rights rather than dictate what our rights may be. The Founders also advocated private property rights as the most important right held by individuals that must be protected at all costs. As our Founding Fathers understood, in a government of the people, by the people, for the people, the people must stand up for those rights. We the people must defend our rights now, before we have none left to stand on.

Today’s world theater is positioned as a stand-off between Them and Us. You can take the side for freedom or be an unwitting pawn of the evil elite. Stand for something!

Slay the beast.

Kathleen Marquardt has been an advocate for property rights and freedom for decades. While not intending to be an activist, she has become a leader and an avid supporter of constitutional rights, promoter of civility, sound science, and reason. She is dedicated to exposing the fallacies of the radical environmental and animal rights movements. She has been featured in national publications including Fortune, People, the Washington Post, and Field and Stream, as well as television news programs such as Hard Copy, The McLaughlin Group, Geraldo, and many others. Today, she serves as Vice President of American Policy Center. Kathleen now writes and speaks on Agenda21/2030, and its threat to our culture and our system of representative government.