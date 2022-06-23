News

Get US Out! of the UN — Urge Your Congressman to Co-Sponsor H.R. 7806

URGENT: The American Sovereignty Restoration Act (H.R. 7806) has been reintroduced for the 117th Congress. This bill would fully withdraw the U.S. from the United Nations and its associated entities, thus restoring U.S. national independence. Contact your U.S. representative and senators and urge them to support this bill!

The United Nations is one of the greatest threats to U.S. national sovereignty and the God-given freedoms of Americans. It is imperative that Congress pass and the president enact the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (ASRA), which would fully withdraw the U.S. from the UN and all its associated entities.

It is imperative that Congress passes the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (H.R. 7806), which would fully withdraw the U.S. from the UN and all its associated entities. Failure to act could mean the total loss of our Constitution, national independence, and our God-given rights and individual liberty.

Click the button below to send a prewritten, editable email and to call over the phone your elected members of Congress imploring them to reintroduce and pass the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (H.R. 7806).

GET US OUT! of the United Nations