Getting The United States Out Of The United Nations and the United Nations Out Of The United States: Is It Possible? – Part 3

The enemies of our Constitutional freedoms are building their soon-to-be-completed wall of tyranny. American Patriots need to "Tear Down This Wall!"

Getting the U.S.A. out of the Marxist dominated and controlled United Nations Organization is the question posed in the title to this series. Well, is it possible to extract ourselves at this time in history from an organization that was conceived as a tyrannous world government from its inception (even though many good and patriotic people at that time would not have believed it), considering that more and more Americans now understand that the slow but steady erosion of personal freedom and our nation’s independence was the U.N.’s goal from the beginning? Considering that the main target of the sinister Marxists who set up the U.N. was always to end the SOVEREIGNTY of our nation, that IS the most pertinent question to consider, isn’t it? The U.N.’s decades long battle against the constitutional rights of Americans—especially our rights to free speech, freedom of the press, and most of all—our 2nd Amendment rights to “keep and bear arms” (which the collectivists fear the most)—is wrapped up in their one main goal: The destruction of the SOVEREIGNTY—the independence--of the United States and its merging into their “Borg-like” hive of a one-world government!

There is currently a bill being proposed by a few remaining real patriots in the U.S. House of Representatives, called The American Sovereignty

Restoration Act (H.R. 7806). I think it was first proposed years ago by the true patriot, Rep. Ron Paul, and has been renewed every Congress under a different HR number. To date, the timid constitutionalists in each Congress have not been able (or for many of them--willing) to approve this common sense act, the gist of which I summarize below:

It ends membership of the U.S. in the U.N. and in ALL affiliated U.N. organizations;

It repeals the U.N. Participation Act of 1945;

It repeals the U.N. Headquarters Agreement Act of 1947;

NO U.S. funds are to be authorized for either assessed or voluntary contributions to the U.N.;

NO U.S. funds are authorized to be paid for any U.N. “peacekeeping” operations;

The U.N. must withdraw from any facilities owned by the U.S. government;

NO U.N. diplomat or officer or employee is to enjoy diplomatic immunity from U.S. laws;

The U.S. withdraws from ALL U.N. Conventions and Agreem

Obviously, the globalists and internationalists and assorted liberal tree huggers and moonbats throughout our nation and in “our” government have resisted, and will continue to resist, adopting this pro-American sovereignty law, because world government under the U.N. (or some even more repressive future organization) is their reason for existing in what they perceive as this “morass” of constitutional liberties, where the people’s freedoms are protected by that hoary, and brilliant, U.S. Constitution, sent from our sacrificial ancestors to their descendants, who increasingly don’t seem to care for the “freedom” that many of those ancestors suffered and died to give us. But it is important that Americans keep trying, keep putting pressure on our lawmakers, keep educating all of us as to why we should GET OUT OF THE U.N. American patriots must never let these enemies of our republic feel that they can railroad us into accepting their world government “visions” without a fight! (Hopefully a peaceful fight, but a fight, nonetheless!)

As I mentioned in an earlier part of this series, the John Birch Society has long had as one of its educational goals the reasons why the U.S. must withdraw from the U.N., and then boot that Godless organization off of our shores (if for no other reason than the U.N. is loaded with communist spies and many of its agencies are now run by the Chinese Communist Party). It’s a sad but true fact that more than a few of the so-called “leaders” of our republic have worked, mostly surreptitiously and out of public scrutiny, for decades to deliver our once-strong republic into the world government “maw” of the U.N.. For these globalists that has always been their “prime directive” in establishing their “New World Order” controlled by the U.N. or an even more freedom-destroying future entity that conceivably might replace the U.N.

Every year, from the founding of the U.N. in 1945 to the present, these TREASONOUS and TREACHEROUS conspirators---many of them firmly ensconced in our federal government (some have even been Presidents) and in the real and powerful “military-industrial complex” (wars are ‘profitable’ and the U.N. has always loved wars—i.e. “police actions”), in academia, and in our almost totally sold-out-to-globalism main stream media---have done everything possible to attack and belittle the constitutional INDEPENDENCE of our nation and the freedom enjoyed by our American people from our inception.

Since I’ve been a proud member of the John Birch Society for 59 years (my wife as well), let me give you our JBS reasons for insisting that we should GET THE U.S. OUT OF THE U.N. (From the JBS.ORG website as originally compiled by John McManus):

Incompatibility of the U.S. and U.N. Systems of Government— In the U.S. basic rights are given by God and cannot be overruled. Freedom prevails. In the U.N. basic rights are ‘granted’ by the U.N. government (Charter) and can be cancelled “by law”. No recognition of God.

In 1961, the U.S. State Dept. issued a 19 page booklet entitled “ This document’s plan has NEVER been withdrawn, and calls for ‘progressive steps’ leading to a U.N.-dominated new world order. It summarizes the “visions” of the worshippers of world government, as follows: (a) States would retain only those forces and non-nuclear armaments…required for maintaining internal order;

(b) The U.N. Peace Force, equipped with agreed types and quantities of armaments, would be fully functioning;

(c( The manufacture of armaments would be prohibited except for those of agreed types and quantities to be used by the U.N. Peace Force…. All other armaments would be destroyed or converted to peaceful purposes;

(d) The peace-keeping capabilities of the U.N. would be sufficiently strong…as to assure peace…in a disarmed world.”

Thankfully, patriotic resistance to this hellish proposal generated by The John Birch Society and other patriotic groups over many years resulted in this State Dept. plan never being officially implemented. But over the years, various officials in “our” government have often admitted that this dastardly plan is still the fixed and official policy of certain U.S. agencies and departments.

One of our former U.S. Presidents, James Madison, writing in The Federalist Papers, so aptly said: “The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many, and whether hereditary, self-appointed , or elective, may justly be pronounced the VERY DEFINITION OF TYRANNY!” And that, my fellow Americans, lies at the very heart of our problem with the budding “world government” called the U.N.

In his great small book, The United Nations: Unity Through Tyranny, (published 2020 by The John Birch Society through Western Islands, Appleton, Wisconsin, Art Thompson wrote:

“Knowing about the problem is one thing, doing something about it is another. What does one do to extricate the U.S. from the controls of the U.N.? There really is only one solution, and that is breaking off completely from the U.N. and its agencies, not one at a time but a complete break…. Anything less will mean that the problem will begin to creep back in again. Those who work to transform America into part of a New World Order will not give up. By now, you probably realize that the globalists constitute a conspiracy, a Marxist conspiracy of people both at the bottom of society and at the top in positions of influence.

“There is a plan, so there have to be planners. They are organized into a variety of groups working to abrogate the liberty and independence of the American people. It will take a counter-organization to combat them…. There is only one way, and that is to educate enough Americans as to the problem with the U.N. and the need to extricate ourselves from it. This means a concerted educational program on the principles on which this country was founded, including the difference between these principles and those of the U.N., as well as those of the totalitarians who run the U.N.

“Once enough people are aware of what is really going on, the situation will slow down and then be eliminated due to the pressure exerted by the electorate on those they elect to Congress. It is that simple, but not that easy at first. People need to realize that they are GOING TO HAVE TO BECOME INVOLVED—ACTUALLY THEY ALREADY ARE, they just do not realize it. They do not want to be, but they ARE involved because of increasing controls from the U.N. over their entire lives, subtly and one step at a time.”

If you wish to become involved in saving our constitutional liberties for ourselves and our descendants, GET INVOLVED NOW in the GET THE U.S. OUT OF THE U .N. effort. Join with us in The John Birch Society (JBS.ORG) or talk with any JBS member if you want to help save this unique experiment in self-government known as the U.S.A. Fight back yourselves, right now, and at least put pressure on your Congress Critters to let them know you are against continued U.S. involvement in the U.N. The enemies of liberty don’t want you to join in the struggle to oppose their nefarious plans to strip you of your constitutional freedoms. Do nothing and you’ll help our enemies just the way they want you to behave—doing NOTHING to oppose them. Our liberties as free people are at stake. THE CHOICE IS NOW UP TO YOU! But be assured, WE will continue to fight for YOUR freedom—UNTIL YOU WAKE UP!