Getting The United States Out Of The United Nations, And The United Nations Out Of The United States: Is It Possible? - Part 2

Barry Goldwater warned us long ago that the US should withdraw as a member of the United Nations. We should have heeded his warning!

John McManus, retired long-time CEO of The John Birch Society, usually has a section in the monthly “Bulletin” of the JBS dedicated to “GETTING US OUT! OF THE UNITED NATIONS”, and provides needed information for both members, prospective members, and all dedicated patriots on the devious and sovereignty-destroying machinations emanating from that den of Marxist mendacity that has occupied some of the most valuable real estate in New York City since 1945. (The final sale from the original land developer was arranged by Nelson Rockefeller, globalist supreme, and financed by his father, John D. Rockefeller, Jr. The 18 acre site reportedly cost Rockefeller $8.5 million).

John provided some cogent information in the June, 2022 JBS Bulletin, to whit: “The U.N. never ceases to find ways to build its steadily growing power over mankind. For example, UNESCO works to propagandize children’s schooling and detach people from their traditional cultures. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has plans for a world currency that IT will manage. UNICEF intends to teach everyone how to raise children in a New World Order. The U.N. CONFERENCE ON TRADE AND DEVELOPMENT…intends to manage business relationships. The U.N.’s list of methods to gain power is enormous.” Indeed, that was the goal right from the beginning of the devious Marxist and globalist plotters who conceived that “Tower of Babel” on the East River.

It is readily apparent to anyone who studies history that the Satanic followers of Karl Marx have used, and will continue to use, any peaceful or violent means to gain ultimate power and control over the unfortunate people of their countries. We all know, or at least we should know, that this lust for power and control by Marxist tyrants caused vast numbers of deaths of the innocent, amounting to at least 250 million just in the 20th century, one of the most bloody in human history. These deaths were not caused by warfare, but resulted from the DELIBERATE SLAUGHTER of their fellow citizens, most of whom were perceived by the Marxist beasts as being “obstructions” to the successful implementation of their collectivist “Heaven on Earth”. Obviously people who have no qualms about such slaughter of their own countrymen have evil, criminal minds. One might logically think that those who had/have plans to “unite” the entire planet under a U.N. “world government” would understand that people with bloody hands and lots of power would not be acceptable members of a world “body of peace”, but if you thought that you’d be wrong. Tyrants and butchers of the innocent have ALWAYS been welcomed as members of the U.N.

Art Thompson put it this way in his great book, The United Nations: Unity Through Tyranny, published in 2020 by The John Birch Society through Western Islands, Appleton, Wisconsin: (Fears are) “used by those in power to gain more power, (such as) terror, economic problems, pandemics, etc. Instill enough fear in the people for their personal safety and the majority will stand still for just about anything, even if it violates the current law or constitution.” (And haven’t we seen these very ILLEGAL mandates and “executive orders” oozing in large quantities from “our” federal, and even state, governments during the recent—and ongoing—PLANDEMIC—things that the American people meekly accepted because of fear of a virus that was deliberately loosed upon the world by the Chinese communist devils and that was 98+% survivable without “vaccines” by all but the most elderly among us?)

“Much of the same thing exists within the forces that want to gain control of the world through the U.N. They do fight among themselves, but today it is rare that the public either sees the rivalries or understands that the fight is not over the form or substance, but over which person or organization will become the paramount leader. It can take on the appearance of differences of opinion, when what it really amounts to is WHO will rule.”

Of all the long list of globalists and anti-American vermin that have infested our republic for over a century, there is one man who has been called “the most determined living advocate of U.N. rule in a New World Order”. His name is Henry Kissinger, a long time member of the treasonous Council on Foreign Relations, and his passionate support for the concept of “world government” through the U.N. is known world-wide. When the Covid panic (purposely induced by the Chinese communist party) hit us in early 2020, Kissinger wrote a column for The Wall Street Journal, which he titled: The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Forever Alter the World Order. In his article he wrote: “Addressing the necessities of the moment must ultimately be coupled with a global collaborative vision and program.” Obviously, Kissinger and his Deep State allies both in the CFR and in the U.N. intended—and still intend-- to use the fear and panic induced by the plandemic to further push Americans and the rest of the world toward his long time goal of a “New World Order” through the Marxist dominated U.N. (“Come into my parlor, said the spider to the fly”. Now who are the spiders and who are the flies in this scenario?) And the World Health Organization (WHO) is even now being used to create a fear of “new pandemics” among the citizens of the world and propel all of us into even more rigid and tyrannical control, all in the name of safety and “health” if we’re gullible enough to believe their malarkey. (MONKEY POX, anyone? And less than two months from our mid-term elections? Hmmmmm?)

Right from its beginnings the U.N. has tried to hide its predilection for power and control over all of its member states. It’s sad to admit, but our American population, more and more with each new generation, is composed of people who do NOT have any knowledge of how our Founders intended our constitutional republic (NOT A DEMOCRACY) to work. And this greatly aids the internationalists/globalists of the U.N. to obfuscate their true intentions for their “vision” of world government that they plan to foist upon mankind by the year 2030 (Agenda 2030). U.N. apologists love to compare our American Bill of Rights to the U.N. International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (foolishly ratified by the U.S. Senate on April 2, 1992, after being pushed by President George H.W. Bush, a globalist and long-time CFR member and strong proponent of a “New World Order”), portraying these foundational documents as being essentially the same, but they are NOT!

As an example, the U.S. Bill of Rights states:

Amendment 1: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press; or the right of the people peacefully to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

That’s always been perfectly clear to me. CONGRESS SHALL NOT MAKE A LAW relating to these subjects—end of discussion! Obviously the implication is that our government CAN’T limit or deny these rights should any kind of “emergency” come upon us, because once government starts to limit our God-given rights, we start the slide down the slippery slope toward NO rights! (Unfortunately, during the recent Covid hysteria there were numerous examples of federal and state governments seeking—often successfully because Americans were in a state of induced panic and lack of “backbone”—to restrict or abrogate the rights of religious people to hold services, to prevent our citizens to gather together in places of work or in restaurants or entertainment venues—ALL done unconstitutionally, because we ALL should remember that A PANDEMIC OR SOME EMERGENCY DOES NOT ABROGATE THE U.S. CONSTITUTION—NOT EVER! Governmental leaders who did these things should be IMPEACHED IMMEDIATELY, IF NOT SOONER!)

Now, let’s examine what the U.N. International Covenant states in its Article 18:

Everyone shall have the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

But then it continues: Freedom to manifest one’s religion or beliefs may be subject only to such LIMITATIONS as are PRESCRIBED BY LAW. (Emphasis mine-whl).

Hmmmm—don’t I recall that Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto, as well as his verminous followers from 1848 until the present, have despised ALL “religions”, especially Christianity? Seems like I do recall that. Now I wonder why the Marxist-dominated U.N. would declare that “limitations of religious belief” are OK as long as they are “prescribed by law”? I wonder if there is any connection. I guess it’s acceptable to the comrades of the U.N. that suppression of religion is fine as long as they pass laws against the practice of one’s religion.

Here’s another granting of “freedom” from the U.N.’s Article 19:

Everyone shall have the right to hold opinions without interference.

But then it explains:

The exercise of the rights provided for in…this article carries with it special duties and responsibilities. It may therefore be subject to certain restrictions, but these shall only be such as are provided by law AND ARE NECESSARY. (Emphasis mine-whl).

What the right hand has, the left hand can take away in U.N. thought, as long as laws say the “left hand” can take what the “right hand” possesses, and as long as some tyrant in one of the U.N.’s member states considers it to be “necessary” that the “left hand” be allowed to take what belonged to the “right hand” (usually reinforcing that “special duty and responsibility” at gun point). George Orwell would be proud of the U.N.’s “double speak”. Our U.S. “Bill of Rights” declares that “government” cannot regulate our opinions or our free speech, even though “our” federal monster in recent years has been trying to do just that! And IT CANNOT DO SO EVEN DURING SOME REAL OR IMAGINARY “EMERGENCY”! NOT LEGALLY—NOT CONSTITUTIONALLY, despite what the “un-constitutionalists” of “our” federal leviathan tell us, and despite what the Marxists who run the World Health Organization would like to force us to accept!

Not so surprisingly, this U.N. Covenant goes on to LIMIT the freedom of the people of its member nations to assemble and associate with their fellow citizens if they are “prescribed by law”, and if those laws are “necessary”. Hmmmm—I wonder what Marxist tyrant anywhere on planet Earth has not passed laws to limit his unfortunate subjects’ desire to assemble and associate with their fellows? It should be obvious in this brief analysis that the ideals of liberty as proclaimed in our U.S. Constitution are vastly different from the U.N.’s document, and that it was planned that way by the communists who control the U.N.!

Then there is the matter of the long time involvement of the U.S. in NATO—the so-called North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Most Americans, and probably most people throughout the world, perceive NATO to be a strong and “independent” military organization that from its beginning protected the “free world” from the depredations of the evil Soviet Empire. That is what “our” government, and the Marxists who run and control the U.N., wanted us to believe (and still do). However, as John McManus pointed out in the April, 2022 Bulletin of the John Birch Society, “What’s needed in our nation is a realistic assessment of what NATO has always been—a tool to strengthen the United Nations and enhance its desire to build a world government. (With NATO as its military arm—whl). Our nation should never have become a founding member of NATO in 1949. World government promoters sold NATO to Congress and the American people by claiming it was necessary to block the USSR from further expanding its empire.

“But NATO IS AND ALWAYS HAS BEEN A U.N. SUBSIDIARY (emphasis mine-whl). The U.N. Charter’s Article 51 makes this clear and even sanctions Article 5 of NATO’s charter, which says that an attack on any of its members shall be considered an attack on all members. The U.N. Charter’s Articles 52—54 provide the rules each NATO member nation MUST OBEY (emphasis mine-whl), including a requirement that the U.N. Security Council be informed of any battle plans BEFORE being undertaken.”

Now who, pray tell, are the PERMANENT MEMBERS of the U.N. Security Council, any one of which has the power to VETO any decision made by the U.N.? They are: CHINA, FRANCE, RUSSIA, UNITED KINGDOM, and the UNITED STATES. Do you truly believe that over all the years of NATO’s existence since 1949 that Communist China or Communist Russia would NOT have known of any plans to confront their territorial tyranny (known by them in advance, of course) and would NOT have vetoed those proposals? If you believe that, you qualify for a “Gullibility Award” presented to you by The New York Times.

With the exception of our entry into World War 11 on December 8, 1941 (the LAST TIME that Congress Constitutionally authorized our nation to “declare war” on an enemy), ALL OTHER WARS THAT THE U.S. HAS PARTICIPATED IN HAVE BEEN ILLEGAL AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL! All of them, smooth-talking assurances by various presidents and/or Congressional leaders to the contrary notwithstanding; (ALL OF WHOM VIOLATED THEIR OATHS OF OFFICE TO OBEY AND DEFEND THE U.S. CONSTITUTION.) And this included wars in Southeast Asia under the umbrella of SEATO—Southeast Asia Treaty Organization—another U.N. monstrosity that, like ALL of these illegal and unconstitutional wars, led to the deaths of many thousands of our American military people, and also to at least ten million deaths of the unfortunate victims of these illegal U.N.-sponsored “police actions” in those ravaged nations. (SEATO was allowed to “die” by the U.N. when its usefulness was over.)

It should be obvious to all American patriots that the U.S.A. should WITHDRAW from both NATO and the United Nations as soon as possible (or even sooner), to begin the process of disassociating ourselves from the war mongering Marxist/collectivist globalists who control the U.N. We should NEVER AGAIN send our military people in harm’s way fighting for the U.N., for NATO, or any other force in violation of our increasingly IGNORED U.S. Constitution!

We’ll go into more of this next time.