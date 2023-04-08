Political

A New Greenville North John Birch Society Chapter

A new Greenville North JBS chapter is now ready to start "Birchin'," and a new chapter leader has been appointed. His name is Bruce Nedrow, and his wife's name is Diane Nedrow. Bruce has set the first meeting of this new chapter as follows:

JBS GREENVILLE NORTH, CHAPTER MEETING

THURSDAY, APRIL 13 @ 7:00 P.M.

LOCATION: #3 PINENEEDLE LANE, TAYLORS, S.C. 29687

PHONE #: 864-982-6489

PINENEEDLE LANE is right off of STRANGE RD. in Taylors. If you are interested in discovering more about the John Birch Society and are considering joining us in our mutual battle against the collectivist enemies of freedom, Bruce and Diane invite you to attend this first meeting. Even if you're still not sure about joining the JBS, please come to the meeting and find out more, meet fellow concerned patriots, and get the truth about an organization that has been dedicated to informing our fellow citizens regarding the threats to their liberties since 1958, and that has been mercilessly attacked for doing so ever since.

I'm sure that Bruce would welcome any phone calls to him, requesting more information, directions, etc. Please seriously consider coming to this meeting to learn more about how YOU can help accomplish our long-proclaimed goals of LESS GOVERNMENT, MORE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBILITY, AND WITH GOD'S HELP, A BETTER WORLD. As Robert Welch, our Founder back in 1958, always reminded us: "EDUCATION IS OUR TOTAL STRATEGY AND TRUTH IS OUR ONLY WEAPON". I hope you'll consider joining us, and I hope to meet some of you at the first meeting of this new chapter.