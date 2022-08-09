UN Deletes Article Praising “Benefits of World Hunger”

An article entitled “The Benefits of World Hunger” published by the United Nations went viral on social media on Wednesday, with many users expressing shock and disbelief over the inhumane claims made in it. Facing the uproar, the organization took it down on Thursday.

The now-deleted piece, written back in 2008 by a professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Hawaii, George Kent, explains how hunger serves as a “foundation of wealth” and how it is beneficial for the world economy.

It reads like some kind of cruel satire:

We sometimes talk about hunger in the world as if it were a scourge that all of us want to see abolished, viewing it as comparable with the plague or aids. But that naïve view prevents us from coming to grips with what causes and sustains hunger. Hunger has great positive value to many people. Indeed, it is fundamental to the working of the world’s economy. Hungry people are the most productive people, especially where there is a need for manual labour.

Yet it probably is not a satire, since it was published in the print version of UN Chronicle, the flagship magazine of the UN, in 2008. Later, in 2019, the article was republished on the UN website.

Kent contends that most people, in the end, work to stay nourished. “How many of us would sell our services if it were not for the threat of hunger? More importantly, how many of us would sell our services so cheaply if it were not for the threat of hunger?” he wonders.

Therefore, if there was no hunger, nobody would agree to the low-paying “awful” manual jobs to serve elites like the author himself. Keeping all people well-fed would be nothing short of a “disaster”:

For those of us at the high end of the social ladder, ending hunger globally would be a disaster. If there were no hunger in the world, who would plow the fields? Who would harvest our vegetables? Who would work in the rendering plants? Who would clean our toilets?

He warns, “We would have to produce our own food and clean our own toilets.”

The professor also claims that hunger boosts the workers’ productivity, calling the idea of keeping them well-fed “nonsense.” “No one works harder than hungry people,” Kent writes, adding that even though people who are not hungry may possess a greater capacity for physical activity, they are “less willing to do that work.”

The situation when people are “enslaved” by hunger is called by Kent a valuable “asset” successfully utilized by the world’s most powerful elites, who, naturally, do not “rush” to solve it.

The resurfaced article caused great outrage on social media, with people being baffled at how the most influential and presumably reputable international organization could publish such monstrous claims.

“I THINK this is meant to be satirical??? — but not sure why UN would be getting into the parody business,” posted Jon Levine of the New York Post.

Steve Milloy, a lawyer and Fox News commentator, tweeted, “While the UN pushes the world to invest trillions in a hopelessly dishonest bid to change the weather, 7500 children die every day from hunger, per UNICEF. The notion that world hunger is some capitalist plot is idiotic.”

The next day, the UN Chronicle scrubbed the piece and issued a statement, calling it a “satire”:

The users did not buy this explanation.

“Hey UN do have other examples of satire attempts on your magazine? I can’t find any. Are you comedians now? Admit your mistakes. Own it. Be accountable,” responded one of them.

According to The Gateway Pundit, a report similar to the article in question, published by the Rockefeller Foundation, was recalled by many users. The foundation is a longstanding partner of the United Nations, and shares its agenda and “values.”

Published on July 28, 2020, the report suggested that the food system of the United States must be transformed to advance “social justice” and “environmental protection” through more invasive government policies. It also describes how the then-four-month-old Covid pandemic had caused “a hunger and nutrition crisis” in the United States “unlike any this country has seen in generations.”

It did not go unnoticed by the alternative media that the publication of “Reset the Table” practically coincided with the World Economic Forum (WEF) officially announcing its plans for a “Great Reset,” and that many of the contributors to the foundation’s paper were WEF members.

The pandemic response that was unanimously implemented by the world’s governments and endorsed by the UN and all other globalist organizations has, indeed, intensified the problem of hunger.

Despite multi-billion-dollar investments, many more people are lacking food nowadays compared to previous years.

According to a recent UN report, the number of people affected by hunger globally rose to as many as 828 million in 2021, an increase of about 46 million since 2020 and 150 million since the onset of the pandemic — and pandemic-related measures such as lockdowns.

The organization observed that, after remaining relatively unchanged since 2015, the proportion of people affected by hunger soared in 2020 and continued to rise in 2021, to 9.8 percent of the world population.

The situation is already getting worse for those living in Middle Eastern and Northern African (MENA) countries and receiving a hefty part of their food supplies from Ukraine and Russia, which are at war thanks to globalist forces.

Food shortages will soon become a reality for the rest of the world, including the United States, predicted President Biden back in March.

It looks like his prediction is coming true.

