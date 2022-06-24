News

Supreme Court Overrules Roe and Casey - Sends Abortion to the States

Today, almost fifty years after the Supreme Court created a ‘constitutional right’ to abortion in Roe v. Wade, a majority of Justices corrected the erroneous decision stating, “Roe and Casey must be overruled.” The majority decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization declares, “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.” Eagle Forum supports the decision and is thrilled that

Roe v. Wade is in the trash heap of history where it belongs.

More than 1.5 billion lives have been lost to abortion since Roe v. Wade made most abortions legal in 1972. Since then, pro-abortion advocates have repeatedly told women they were not strong enough to be mothers, children are a burden, and the pre-born baby in the womb is not a person. Generations of daughters, sons, sisters, and brothers have had their lives brutally ended under the guise of the most pernicious lie – that their lives with potential are not even potential lives. Now, women and their preborn babies have even more of a fighting chance.



Justice Samuel Alito stated in the majority opinion, “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives. ‘The permissibility of abortion, and the limitations, upon it, are to be resolved like most important questions in our democracy: by citizens trying to persuade one another and then voting.’[quoting Justice Scalia from the Casey decision.]. That is what the Constitution and the rule of law demand.”



“Today’s Supreme Court Ruling upholding the Mississippi 15-week abortion ban is a victory for women and their preborn babies,” Eagle Forum President Kris Ullman said. “Our work is not over, but a new phase in the fight for life is just beginning. We will continue to advocate for strong pro-life laws and resources for women who are facing unexpected pregnancies.”

Eagle Forum supports the free speech rights of all Americans to peacefully make their voices heard, but this cannot include violence against any individuals, be they activists or government officials. Recently, Eagle Forum called on the Department of Justice to prosecute those who violate federal law by intimidating Justices at their homes. Shortly after, a man set out to murder Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his family was arrested before he could carry out his plans. We continue to ask Attorney General Merrick Garland to execute his duties by holding these offenders accountable to keep our Justices safe.