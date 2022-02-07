Political

Pastor Hopes to End Cancel Culture

WASHINGTON -- Pastor Jim Domen, who leads a national ministry engaging pastors in cultural issues impacting their communities, will hold a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. ET at the U.S. Supreme Court requesting justices hear an appeal of his sexual orientation and religious discrimination lawsuit against the video platform Vimeo.



Domen, founder of Church United, a California-based ministry to more than 2,000 pastors, filed suit against Vimeo after the social media company shuttered Church United's account in November 2018, saying five of its videos promoted change therapy in violation of its terms of service.



The Vimeo policy in essence squelches their ability to share their own true-life stories, which contradict the narrative of LGBT advocates who falsely allege change isn't possible — and such therapy is harmful.





"We're hopeful the court will see the injustice, the discrimination done to me as a former homosexual," said Domen.



Domen said his case is another example of how Big Tech hides behind Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act 1996, which essentially shields social media platforms from free speech requirements governing more traditional media outlets such as newspapers and broadcast news.



Vimeo's motives were exposed, he said, when the platform pulled all 89 videos in the Church United library, not just the five in question.



Scheduled to speak, are:

Opening Prayer - Dave Kubal, CEO and Executive Director for Intercessors for America, Virginia Nothing but the Blood of Jesus - Vocal Artist and Pastor Edward Byrd, Georgia (Former Androgynous, Gender Queer) Pastor and Author Jim Domen, California (Former Homosexual) Attorney Mariah Gonderio, Advocates for Faith and Freedom, Montana Pulse Night Club Massacre Survivor, Luis Ruiz, Florida (Former Homosexual) Pastors John and Latita Taylor, California Pastor Larry Ihrig, Celebration Church, Livermore, California

Pastor Ché Ahn, senior pastor of Harvest Rock Church in Pasadena, California, lauds Domen's pursuit of justice. Just last year, Ahn successfully sued the state over the forced closure of his congregation due to COVID-19, winning a $1.35 million settlement.



"As Americans, we are guaranteed our First Amendment rights to the freedom of speech and to religious liberty." Ahn said, adding, "This unconstitutional discrimination betrays political and ideological biases, targeting Pastor Domen based on his expression of faith, religious views, and sexual orientation. It is imperative that we join forces to push back against the cancel culture that is trying to silence law-abiding citizens, who espouse a different worldview than what the mainstream culture endorses."



