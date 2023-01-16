Political

Cancel Culture Cures

It's Time to Turn the Marxist's Weapons Back on Them

Many of the brightest minds have been trying to find the tools to stop Agenda21/Great Reset (and all the other aliases for setting up a one-world government). The authors of Re-Remembering the Mis-Remembered Left: The Left’s Strategy and Tactics to Transform America, state at the end: “It is the conclusion of this analysis that current opposition to the Left, from mainstream and conservatives alike, is not just out of position to be able to mount a strategic response. It is precisely in the position the Left placed it in order to play the role scripted for it.”

We need tools/weapons to fight this war that has been building for over 100 years, has been in active status for well over 50 years, and in deep battle for the past 10-15 years. But we have been fighting with both hands tied behind our backs, and the Left has been filling their arsenal with more and newer weapons all along (see my Cancel Culture articles at americanpolicy.org).

By “we” I mean conservatives, farmers, ranchers, parents, Christians, and all those who believe in moral absolutes, private property rights, personal freedom, and the rights and values enumerated in the founding documents of America – the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

While many tried to wake people up over the past 75 or so years, the power elite and Deep State had, from early on, been able to control the narrative by using the media to spread lies as truth and truth as evil, and having the governing bodies quash any exposure of unconstitutional behavior in Congress or the Executive. Few read or heard about the Dies Committee hearings on the un-American activities from 1938-1944”, the Reese Committee hearings on tax exempt foundations to “convert America to communism, and many other hearings – some even exposing the illegalities going on in our federal government.

The House of Representatives just approved the Omnibus Spending Bill of $1.7 trillion – over 4,000 pages long, that few (probably none but those who wrote it) had read before voting. This bill finalizes many, if not most, of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. It finalizes the “reinventing of government”, putting many powers into Public/Private Partnerships (same article) – which take away any power we have through voting for those who represent us. Leaving us totally at their control. Patriots will be filling the air and internet with exposures of what is in the bill. But we will most likely not hear a word from those who we put into Congress. That alone should tell you that we are on our own.

As we at the American Policy Center have been encouraging everyone to be organizing freedom pods in your local neighborhoods, we must see that “we the people” are the only ones left to take back our country. So, what do we do?

We have worked to set up teaching tools for people to go after their elected leaders via Section 1983 of the Civil Rights Act. Attorney Fred Kelly Grant had encouraged us to use this tool several years ago, but when we were about to film the first teaching video, Fred died. A real loss in many ways. We have tried to find another attorney to work with us, but we seem to be jinxed. The latest one sounded gung-ho after we had a conference call about it – but we haven’t heard a thing. So….

I’m thinking we keep looking for someone on that front, but in the meantime, we need to add another tool to our arsenal in this asymmetrical war. Coordination. And who was the brilliant person who first brought that idea to the table? Fred Kelly Grant. Here is a piece from CISION PRWeb to give you a good idea of what Grant coordinated:

“Through coordination, we forced them to our table and then we used the federal NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) statute to box them in a legal corner out of which they could not escape,” stated Ralph Snyder, a local Holland businessman and board member of the ECTSRPC. “That’s what forced TxDoT to recommend ‘No Build’ to the Federal Highway Administration because we had shown how TxDoT, as the agent of the federal government, had violated the federal statute in at least 29 ways,” Snyder continued.

“Fred Grant, president of American Stewards of Liberty, is the originator of the coordination strategy that brought TxDoT to their knees. “Had we not had five courageous mayors who represent a total of 6,000 people stand up to the governor and his rogue state agency, the Trans-Texas Corridor would have destroyed hundreds of thousands of private acres of prime and unique farmland, as well as, the economies of every community it dissected,” stated Grant.

“The TTC-35 is just one of the 4,000 miles of toll roads that nine state planning commissions are fighting. “TxDoT can still continue to build 130, TTC-69, and the Ports-to-Plains toll roads, but defeating the TTC-35 is a major victory for the rural people of Texas.”

Right now we are fighting off projects all across the nation that we can, and should be, using Coordination to stop, i.e., the CO2 pipeline taking out millions of acres of farmland, the Blue Oval cities being set up – on farmland – for factories producing batteries for electric vehicles, and all the wind and solar farms that destroy the land forever.

Where are all the EarthFirst!ers, the followers of Dave Brower and Edward Abbey now when our lands are truly being destroyed – by those who claim to cherish them. They fought the wise-users of natural resources who replenished the resources they harvested, but now, those they are supporting – the Sustainable Development/Great Reset crowd – are deliberating destroying the earth and all of its inhabitants, humans and animals. They have become the enemies of the earth. Or they always were; most were just tools in the asymmetrical warfare.

Now, with Coordination, we will be using the same tactics they used to get us to this place in history: NEPA, the National Environmental Protection Act.

Start digging and you can find their tools that suit our position far better than theirs. Help us keep America beautiful.

And let the lion roar!

Kathleen Marquardt has been an advocate for property rights and freedom for decades. While not intending to be an activist, she has become a leader and an avid supporter of constitutional rights, promoter of civility, sound science, and reason. She is dedicated to exposing the fallacies of the radical environmental and animal rights movements. She has been featured in national publications including Fortune, People, the Washington Post, and Field and Stream, as well as television news programs such as Hard Copy, The McLaughlin Group, Geraldo, and many others. Today, she serves as Vice President of American Policy Center. Kathleen now writes and speaks on Agenda21/2030, and its threat to our culture and our system of representative government.