Threats On Digital Liberty

You are invited to attend a webinar on the threats on your digital liberty. The webinar takes place May 24, 2022 at 8pm Eastern Time. It will be given live by digital privacy expert Mitchell Shaw.

In the digital age, there is no clear line of separation between digital liberty and any other liberty. As overreaching government agencies and nosy corporations harvest your personal data, your privacy and liberty erode. In this live webinar, Mr. Shaw reveals the ways personal data — including e-mails, texts, browsing histories, and more — is mined and used to create a startlingly accurate picture of each of us. He also shows — in clear layman’s terms and without technical jargon — the tools and practices you need to protect your privacy and liberty from a culture of surveillance.

The webinar is sponsored by the Winter Garden Florida JBS Chapter. You can register for free HERE.