Political

A Day to Celebrate our Liberty

Freedom First

Yesterday was the 250th anniversary of this quote: “Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”

Patrick Henry gave that speech at the Second Virginia Convention, which was held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Richmond, Virginia. Yes, a political convention with fiery speeches took place in a church! Henry made a bold and eloquent statement that challenged his fellow delegates to think of independence from Great Britain. Another way to phrase Henry's line is that it is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees.

The founders of the United States were not afraid to put their lives on the line to achieve liberty. On July 4, 1776, fifty-six men signed the Declaration of Independence and nine signers paid the ultimate price with their lives.

In the 20th century, the United States faced another vicious enemy: the red communist system of the Soviet Union. The USSR ruler, Nikita Khrushchev, said in 1956, "We will bury you." In response, a number of Americans used the slogan, "Better Red than Dead." The apologists for communism believed that the United States could co-exist and negotiate with an enemy that wanted to destroy our American system. The five freedoms of our First Amendment, religion, speech, press, assembly, and petition, are direct threats to any form of communism. Co-existence with communism means incarceration.

Only when Ronald Reagan defined the enemy as the Evil Empire were we able to defeat the Soviet Union. When liberty-loving Americans have stepped up to defeat an oppressor, all of us who live in this great country should be thankful for their brave service to defend our essential freedoms.

This year, 2025, is the run-up to the 250th anniversary of our Declaration of Independence next year. We should recognize the important events of 1775 which led directly to the founding of our nation. We should celebrate each of these milestones. Next up is Paul Revere's ride on April 18, which is part of Patriots' Day, which is celebrated in six states.

Anne Schlafly is the daughter of Phyllis Schlafly (1924-2016), Chairman of Eagle Forum, and the author of Faithfully, Phyllis In the Kitchen: the Phyllis Schlafly Cookbook, How to Speak Liberal, Is Our Constitution in Jeopardy?, and Lessons In LEADERSHIP.