Religious freedom is Winning in Massachusetts -- and Beyond

There are a lot of reasons to be encouraged in Massachusetts. Hal's guest Michael King shares victory after victory in areas such as parental rights, sex education, sanctity of life and religious liberty.



For example: When they closed the churches claiming they were not "essential" but kept the liquor store, pot shop and abortion clinic open - they sued the governor -- and won.



One city told the church they could not sing. They sued the City -- and won. When they tried to impose capacity limits in churches but not the big stores they sued in Federal court -- and won.



Listen and be prepared to be inspired.