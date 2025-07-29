Being “Politically Correct” or “Woke” Makes One An Enemy of Freedom!

FREE SPEECH IS A HUMAN RIGHT

Let me begin by proclaiming my allegiance to the right to free speech, to unpopular speech, to all forms and terms ofspeech that are considered “offensive”, and ESPECIALLY the right to “political”or “religious” speech that is hated, prohibited, disdained, ridiculed, and PRACTICED by mental midgets or brain-damagedliberals—or by the constitution-hating left wingers that infest the progressive, Marxist, liberal sewers of the majority of academia, the so-called “main stream or legacy media”, the anti-American, anti-free speech, anti-conservative “information technology” giants of Silicon Valley, the anti-Christian garbage of pro-terrorism Satanic dupes, such as Allah’s 7th Century Primitives, the babblings of pseudo-Christian or anti-Christian cults, the “gender confused”, the “trans” moon bats, the drug-filled halls of the treasonous political party known as the Klan of New Bolsheviks (formerly Democrats), and the phony RINO and Neo-Con “Republicans” who pretend to be supporters of our U.S. Constitution while they ignore it or subvert it at every opportunity—essentially speech as protected by the U.S. Constitution and by the hard-won liberties enshrined in perpetuity in our historic Western Civilization.

But this does NOT apply to speech that is designed to inflict physical injury or mayhem on others. And this includes the lies emanating from the unborn baby MURDERERS of “Planned Parenthood”, for they DO advocate the murder of unborn helpless babies! (If I neglected to list any other of you “oh so offended” moon bats or your organizations, I apologize!)

From the original Magna Charta of 1215 A.D. to the U.S. Declaration of Independence of 1776, mankind has waged a protracted and often violent conflict with those who possessed political power and force, and who sought to restrict or forbid all forms of speech from being uttered, written, thought, whispered in secret, or spread far and wide in printed or broadcast form. I’m thinking, for example, of the centuries-long, brutal and deadly suppression of “free speech” in the form of freely published, read, and shared versions of God’s Word—our Holy Bible—especially in languages other than Latin or Greek—and read by and discussed with people other than the representatives of a monolithic church who in the past feared that its members would read the Bible and learn that much of what they were being taught were the “opinions” and “falacies” of men, rather than the Word of God. But I digress.

BEING “POLITICALLY CORRECT” IS AN ATTACK ON FREE SPEECH.

We’ve all heard of, and probably used ourselves, the relatively modern term “politically correct”, as in “politically correct speech”, “politically correct conduct”, “politically correct thinking”, ad nauseam. Now we all recognize that in very limited situations one cannot practice “free speech” to the PHYSICAL detriment of others, as for instance the old adage that one cannot yell “FIRE” in a crowded theater, thereby precipitating a panic (unless, of course, there IS a fire in that crowded theater). One cannot with impunity—and certainly should not-- threaten the life or well being or the family or property of another person, or spread deliberate lies and misinformation, without potentially serious legal consequences (or even life threatening physical retaliation).

Those limitations on speech are understood as contributing to the safety and perpetuation of a moral and humane civilization. Other than those legally defined and narrowly focused limitations on speech, NONE of us possesses any civil, cultural, or legal right to NOT BE OFFENDED by the speech of someone else, and particularly by the THOUGHTS, written or verbalized, of another person. If someone is offended by the speech (verbalized or printed) of another person, then the problem is on the part of the one who is hearing or reading the words, NOT on the part of the one who uttered or wrote those supposedly or actually offensive words! Disagree “agreeably” if you choose to do so, but please don’t expect me, or any other person practicing the right of ‘free speech’, to not “offend” your delicate psyche on occasion! If you’re “offended” by my speech, that’s too bad!!! Suck it up and go about your own business! And I’ll do the same.

A few years ago a long time friend and fraternity brother in another state sent me an interesting email on this very subject, and since it pertains to what I’m attempting to communicate to you, I’d like to share it. It seems to have been authored by a man named Lawrence McCarthy. He titled his essay: WHAT HAPPENED TO ME?

“As a man, I used to think I was a regular person, but I was born white, which now, whether I like it or not, makes me a racist and responsible for slavery. I am a fiscal and moral conservative, which by today’s standards makes me a fascist.

“I went to high school, worked through college, got a degree and have held a job. (However,) I am not here because I earned it, but because I was advantaged. I am heterosexual, which according to gay folks now makes me a homophobe. I am non-union, which makes me a traitor to the working class and (an) ally of big business.

“I am not a Moslem, which now labels me as an infidel and “Islamophobe”. I believe in the 2nd Amendment, which makes me a member of the vast NRA gun lobby. I am older than 65 and retired, making me a useless old man who doesn’t understand Facebook.

“I think and I reason, so I doubt what main stream media tells me, which must make me a reactionary. I am proud of my heritage and our inclusive American culture, making me a xenophobe. I value my safety and that of my family, and I appreciate the police and the legal system, making me a right-wing, cop loving extremist.

“I believe in hard work, fair play and fair compensation according to each individual’s merits, which today makes me an anti-socialist. I believe our system guarantees freedom of effort, not freedom of outcome

or subsidies, which must make me a borderline sociopath. I believe in the defense and protection of America for and by all citizens, now making me a militant.

“I am proud of our flag, what it stands for, and of the many who died to let it fly, so I stand and salute during our National Anthem, taking me back where I started—I must be a racist.

“Please help me come to terms with the new me because I’m just not sure who I am anymore! I thank my friends for sticking with me through these abrupt, newfound changes to my thinking! I just can’t imagine or understand what’s happened to me so quickly! Funny—it all took place over the last 7 or 8 years! If all this nonsense wasn’t enough to deal with, now I don’t even know which restroom to use!”

Poor guy—he really is “confused” over today’s politically “incorrect” or ridiculous “woke” world. But he’s NOT alone—he could be ME, and I suspect that for many of my readers, he could be YOU, also.

There is a great deal of accurate and even humorous information on the internet about the subject of “political correctness”. I’ve extracted several pertinent examples of this relatively modern phenomenon, so let me start with a few humorous tid-bits. The original anonymous version of this first offering was about a cat, but since I’m a dog owner (she’s a pit bull/black lab mix) I’ve changed it to reflect the idiosyncrasies of “man’s best friend” (the four-legged version):

Politically Correct Terms for Dog Owners

My dog doesn’t throw up large amounts of grass she has eaten—she is a floor redecorator;

My dog doesn’t break things as she runs through the house—she helps gravity do its job;

My dog doesn’t despise and chase cats-- they are merely her jogging practice tools;

My dog doesn’t scarf up her food without chewing it-- she eats with swiftness so I can’t take it from her and eat it myself;

My dog doesn’t chew furniture or door frames-- she is an interior wood sculptor;

My dog doesn’t howl or make strange whiney noises—she is just singing off-key;

My dog isn’t a “fur shedding machine”—she is a hair relocation stylist;

My dog isn’t a “treat-seeking missile”—she just enjoys the proximity of anything she can eat (especially if I’m eating it);

My dog is not a bed hog—she is a mattress appreciator.

Of course, there are many non-humorous comments about the curse of political correctness that I’ve also mined from the net:

“Political correctness is a weapon used to silence people who tell the truth”. Ayaan Hirsi Ali (one of my heroes).

(one of my heroes). “It’s time to call evil by its name: Islamic jihadists killing in the name of their religion . It’s time to throw political correctness in the garbage. It’s time to silence the apologists for evil, including members of the United Nations.” Brigitte Gabriel , on the persecution of Christians in the Middle East, from a U.N. speech on April 17, 2015. (Another of my heroes).

. It’s time to throw political correctness in the garbage. It’s time to silence the apologists for evil, including members of the United Nations.” on the persecution of Christians in the Middle East, from a U.N. speech on April 17, 2015. (Another of my heroes). “Political Correctness is Marxism Version 2. We are going to

be a victim of political correctness. When tolerance becomes a

one way street, it leads to cultural suicide. We are on that

street.” (Former Florida Congressman Lt. Col. Allen West, speaking about the Moslem Brotherhood infiltration into our culture.)

Here are a few more pertinent observations regarding the beliefs of our modern “thought police”. The first is from Overpasses of America:

“Political Correctness is nothing less than thought control:

Step 1-Cause people to worry about offending those around them.

Step 2- Once people are afraid to speak out, they’re afraid to think it.

Step 3-Once afraid to think it, it is never spoken.

Step 4-Control of the public is achieved.

Always speak your mind and free those around you! And keep yourself free!

2) “Political correctness is neither political nor is it correct. It

amounts to social censorship, and the sooner we spit it out,

the better.” (Jeff Cooper, www.gechoandfly.com)

3)) “The social disease of political correctness has entered daily

life, inverting good to bad and attempting to rewrite proud

histories as an imposition of white supremacy for which we

all should make contrition.” (Robert Agostinelli, Lifehack

Quotes).

4) “Political correctness is a farce! Stop being afraid of words.

Stop being afraid of what other people think. Stand up for

what you believe in and speak your mind. Let nobody trample

your rights. Do not let others control you. Nobody owns you.

Your thoughts are your own. Your opinion counts. Your blood

cannot be diluted with fear. You are an American.

Start acting like one.” (Anonymous)

5) “Political correctness is America’s newest form of intolerance,

and it is especially pernicious because if comes disguised as

tolerance.” (George Carlin).

6) “POLITICALLY CORRECT: A term used for whiney, overly

sensitive pansies who need everything sugar coated for them.”

(Anonymous).

7) “Captain, this planet’s obsession with what they call ‘political

correctness’ is illogical. It strongly limits a being’s ability to

express an opinion.” (Leonard Nimoy, as “Mr. Spock”, in

‘Star Trek’.)

For many Americans, our beloved United States is becoming virtually unrecognizable, and fear is growing among many that our own physical safety may be in jeopardy in the near future, especially if we “say or do” something that is deemed “unpopular”, “insensitive”, “unacceptable”, or “un-woke” by that gang of anti-American, pro-socialist thugs known as AntiFa, or some similar groups of slime balls such as the Marxist bullies of “Black Lives Matter” or the disgusting and hate filled anti-Jewish slaves of “Allah”, the Islamic “Moon god”. And of course equally guilty of being “anti-free speech” are the leftist/liberal brain damaged buffoons of the Democrat Party who allow themselves to be enslaved and cajoled into violence by their “overlords” of that despicable enemy of all free people.

At least half of our population basks in their deplorable and smarmy IGNORANCE, relying on the lying and treasonous main stream media to keep them safely “misinformed”, lulled into inactivity by lies and brain numbing pabulum, and occasionally led into violently expressing their “umbrage” against traditionalists, conservatives, Americanists, and/or Christians or Jews (and especially against Elon Musk and his former D.O.G.E. compatriots), being totally convinced that the “other half” of America is composed of ignorant dolts and deplorables whose concerns are to be ignored and whose patriotism is to be ridiculed, questioned, and verbally, or physically, attacked, especially if they support President Trump while he is in office and surely if they had a “TRUMP 2024” or “MAGA” bumper sticker on their car.

Abraham Lincoln once reminded his countrymen that the U.S. could not continue to exist “half slave and half free”. I contend, more accurately and more realistically, that our beloved country WILL NOT long survive into the near future if half of our people are “woke”, are “politically correct”, who believe in the “wonders” of socialism, who purposely hate the other half of their countrymen, and who are induced to overturn our long established social mores and our culture of individual freedom and free enterprise risk taking by launching a “pogrom” against conservatives and/or Christians and/or Jews whose beliefs are no longer “acceptable” (even IF a few of those “fringe” Christians or Jews harbor beliefs that truly ARE unacceptable or deplorable, yet legal, in the eyes of some of their countrymen).

The future is beginning to look disturbing, especially if the disgusting Demoncrat Marxists (aka The Klan of New Bolsheviks) are able to capture total control of our national government in the future (which with their globalist, big business and MSM allies they came close to accomplishing until Donald Trump was re-elected as our POTUS), a long-time goal toward which they are forever marching in lockstep (or is it “goosestep”?), aided and abetted by anti-conservative, anti-constitutionalist, anti-Christian, anti-Semitic liars who still control most of our “main stream” media, the treasonous gnomes of collectivist tyranny that infest the “halls of Congress” (called Democrats and RINOS), and particularly the vast and long-embedded hordes of nameless and faceless bureaucrats who basically CONTROL AND RUN ALL the parts of our bloated federal agencies and carry out the plans of their globalist masters no matter which political party is in power. (Let’s hope and pray that the newTrump Administration can root many of them out of power and influence and force them into the ranks of the unemployed!)

If we let our struggling Republic die without strong protests and anti-Democrat and pro-constitutionalist votes, we’ll not even be able to call ourselves “Americans” any longer, and we’ll have no one to blame but ourselves! If we, as conservatives, as Christians and People of Faith, and as patriots, allow the enemies of our republic and our humane Judeo/Christian civilization—the barbarians of brutal collectivism who are already “far inside the gates” of our culture and who are doing their best to foment their socialist tyranny all throughout our country—to cow us into submission to their violence, their mendacity, their anti-God diatribes, their anti-Americanism, and their anti-Constitutionalism, then we’ll all deserve to have a large brand on our foreheads—“C” for COWARD!