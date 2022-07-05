Religious

Minister Files Federal Lawsuit After the US Capitol Police Board Deny his Permit Requests to Hold Prayer Vigils on the Grounds of the US Capitol for the Midterm Elections

WASHINGTON -- Rev. Mahoney's request for a preliminary injunction to conduct his prayer vigils will be heard this morning at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

There is currently not a functioning First Amendment in our nation's Capital as all permits to hold peaceful free speech events on the grounds of the US Capitol are prohibited.



While peaceful permitted First Amendment activities are being prohibited at the US Capitol, other business is going on as usual. For example, members of Congress and their staff are entering and using the Capitol. Vendors, the media and their crews, invited guests, lobbyists, tourists and so many more are also allowed to enter and use the Capitol grounds.

However, American citizens who seek a permit to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights at the "People's House," are being denied.



Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Washington, D.C. based Christian Defense Coalition, states;

"The 'People's House,' as the US Capitol Building is so rightly called, must be a place where all Americans are afforded the right to come and peacefully celebrate and express their First Amendment Rights. Tragically, those rights and freedoms are being denied and trampled. "Business is going on as usual at the Capitol. Members of Congress and their staff are entering and using the Capitol. Vendors, the media and their crews, invited guests, lobbyists, tourists and so many more are also allowed to enter and use the Capitol grounds. "Yet, I am being prohibiting from holding prayer vigils on the grounds of the Capitol to ask for God's guidance in the midterm elections.

"I have filed this federal lawsuit to ensure the 'People's House' is returned to the people and the First Amendment is once again celebrated and honored at the United States Capitol."

Rev. Mahoney is being represented by The Center for American Liberty.