Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for July 18-22, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 18, 2022: Annie T. Broughton welcomes Jeff Peabody, the author of Perfectly Suited: The Armor of God for an Anxious Mind, to reveal how we can recognize spiritual attacks and the importance of trusting God. This program features the music of Angie Cleveland.

Tuesday, July 19, 2022: Pastor George Moore hosts an evening of music and ministry tonight on Nite Line.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Dr. Lina Abujamra, the author of Fractured Faith: Finding Your Way Back to God in an Age of Deconstruction, to reveal her past struggles with faith and what she learned from this experience. Soul Harvest ministers in music on tonight’s program.

Thursday, July 21, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Pastor Randell and Darlene Atkins from CrossPoint Assembly. Bradley Saxon and Christopher Carlton discuss The Bridge Center Recovery. Jane Herlong shares her experiences of growing up in the Low Country as she talks about her latest book, Sweet Tea Secrets From The Deep-Fried South.

Friday, July 22, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Jim and Margaret Rainey to share a testimony of healing on Nite Line. Catlin Tierce ministers in music on tonight’s program.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.