Nite Line Guest Line-up for July 25-29, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 25, 2022: Join Pastor Keith Kelly and Author Craig Brown of Damascus, Maryland for an in-depth discussion about recovering from addiction. Craig shares his personal testimony of overcoming addiction and provides insight from his book, Stop Hiding Start Healing. Ministering in music tonight is Chris Rose of Newton, IA.

Tuesday, July 26, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line, Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Rev. Michael Hodge, the senior pastor of Locust Hill Baptist Church, for an in-depth discussion on missions.

Wednesday, July 27, 2022: Annie T. Broughton welcomes Linda Johnson, the author of Blessed From A Child, to share her testimony of how The Holy Spirit guided her back to Christ. Treca DeShields discusses her book, Note to Self: The Authentic Me, My Journey Journal of Validation, revealing how she was able to forgive the person who assaulted her. This program features music from Treca DeShields.

Thursday, July 28, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Ricky Kim from the film HeavenQuest: A Pilgrim’s Progress and Dr. Hormoz Shariot with Iran Alive Ministries. This program features music from Hannah Holloway and Restoration Worship.

Friday, July 29, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Stanley Pierce to promote an upcoming fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital and sing on tonight’s program.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.