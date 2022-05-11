News

'THE MULLIGAN' Top 5 Movie in the Nation Opening Week

ReelWorks Studios announces the extended theatrical release of THE MULLIGAN, which debuted as one of the top 5 movies in the nation on April 18 and April 19. Based on the popular book by Wally Armstrong and Ken Blanchard, THE MULLIGAN weaves heartwarming life lessons inspired by the game of golf into the story. Cast includes Pat Boone (JOURNEY TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH, STATE FAIR), Eric Close ("Nashville," AMERICAN SNIPER, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"), Tanya Christiansen (I STILL BELIEVE, THE HATE U GIVE) and Charmin Lee (JUST MERCY, THE 5TH WAVE) with special appearances by American sportscaster Jim Nantz, sports commentator Jim Szoke and PGA champion Tom Lehman.

"I'm inspired by what I saw in THE MULLIGAN," says Jim Nantz, Hall of Fame Broadcaster. "I'm in the storytelling business, but I don't think there's a better story than what I saw in this movie."

Tickets for the three-week West Coast release of THE MULLIGAN, which begins May 13, can be purchased online here and at participating Harkins Theater box offices. A complete list of theaters can be found at TheMulliganMovie.com.



The film is currently available to churches and large groups through The Faith Content Network until June 30. Find out more here.



An intensely driven CEO, Paul McAllister is a success in everything — except life. Separated from his wife and estranged from his son, Paul's steely-eyed focus remains solely on his next boardroom mega-deal. But like an errant tee-shot on a difficult hole, Paul's life could use a do-over ... a "mulligan."



With the help of a new friend known as "the Old Pro," Paul is challenged to focus more on his priorities and purpose than his pitching and putting. Desperate to make something good of a situation gone bad, Paul discovers he needs the ultimate mulligan.



About ReelWorks Studios:

ReelWorks Studios, LLC was founded by Rick Eldridge in August of 2009 as a production services and distribution management company. Business offices are located in Charlotte, North Carolina with representation and offices in Santa Monica, California. CEO Rick Eldridge has been in the entertainment business for over 35 years as a producer, director, musician, and creative visionary. The company now has over 100 titles under management comprised of feature film, television programming, and digital media. Get all the latest news from ReelWorks at https://reelworks.net/.



About Blanchard Companies:

Drs. Ken and Marjorie Blanchard incorporated The Ken Blanchard Companies in 1979 with three simple goals—to make a difference in people's lives, to drive human worth and effectiveness in the workplace, and to help each organization we work with become the provider, employer, and investment of choice.