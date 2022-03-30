Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for April 4-8, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, April 4, 2022: Annie Broughton welcomes Bob Arnold to share his journey of grieving after the unexpected passing of his daughter. Tonight Bob provides insight from his book, When The Circle is Broken. Tonight’s program features the music of Micah Hall.

Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Rev. Brent Lollis to share Biblical teaching on Nite Line.

Wednesday, April 6, 2022: Join Pastor Keith Kelly as he welcomes Brett Billups, the author of Biblical HR: Applying Eternal Truths to Everyday Work, back to Nite Line. Daniel Daughtry sings throughout the evening.

Thursday, April 7, 2022: It’s Ladies’ Night as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Jenimar Pendleton of Watermarked Ministries, Christian Author Deborah Ross, and Dietitian and Head Start Consultant Tina Marie. Anna Foltz ministers in music on this program.

Friday, April 8, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Scott Rogers to discuss Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry tonight on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.