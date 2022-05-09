Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for May 16-20, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, May 16, 2022: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Linda Gunter to share how Love Him Love Them helps widows and orphans in need. This program features music by The Love Him Love Them Children’s Choir.

Tuesday, May 17, 2022: Scott and Patti Lusk are joined by Rev. Bruce Sullivan of Zion Assembly Church of God in Pelzer, South Carolina. Tonight they discuss our responsibility to evangelize, Christ’s death for our salvation, and what a person must do to be saved. Andy Davis sings throughout the evening.

Wednesday, May 18, 2022: Pastor Annie Broughton welcomes Becky Bradley to share how her faith helped her through the loss of her son. Becky also discusses her book, A New Day, which explores how living a life of purpose and faith can guide you through life’s most difficult storms. This program features music from Sherry Anne.

Thursday, May 19, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Isaac and Lara Middleton for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

Friday, May 20, 2022: Gwen and Wade Hall host a special night of healing testimonies on Nite Line. Gwen ministers and worships in song throughout the evening and prays for healing on this program.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.