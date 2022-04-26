Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for May 2-6, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, May 2, 2022: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Pastor Daniel Stansell to share his journey of becoming a pastor and discuss the ministry of Full Life Church of God in Easley, South Carolina.

Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Join Pastors Keith Kelly and Benny Littlejohn for an in-depth discussion on prayer tonight on Nite Line as they promote The National Day of Prayer on May 5th.

Wednesday, May 4, 2022: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Elaine Kennelly, the author of Finding Peace After a Suicide Loss: Healing For Those Not Yet Healed. Tonight Elaine opens up about her journey of healing after she lost her son to suicide, revealing the lessons she learned during her grieving process. This program features music from Eddie Anders.

Thursday, May 5, 2022: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka for Ladies’ Night as they welcome Nite Line Host Annie Broughton, Former Ms. America Jane Herlong, and Author Robin Bertram for an evening of ministry.

Friday, May 6, 2022: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. for “A Thanksgiving To Remember.” This holiday special from 1996 features Gwen Hall singing with her mother and sister. At 9 p.m. join Gwen and Wade Hall for a half-hour music and ministry special on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

