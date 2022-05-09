Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for May 9-13, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, May 9, 2022: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Joélle Davidhizar, the author of While It Was Still Dark, for an in-depth discussion on what it means to be a follower of Christ. Pastor Kelly also ministers on tonight’s program as he examines Matthew 16:24-26. This program features the singing of Lyn Westafer.

Tuesday, May 10, 2022: Join Pastor Nathan Bland as he welcomes Minister Angela Harris-Lipscomb to reveal how A.L. Ministries helps people on the path to relationship recovery. Angela also promotes her ministry’s upcoming gala, Party with a Purpose. Ministering in music tonight is Christopher Simms.

Wednesday, May 11, 2022: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Gina Napoli to discuss her book, Clunk on the Head: How the Holy Spirit Got Our Attention. Tonight Gina shares the different ways God communicates with us. Shinita Wright ministers in music throughout the evening.

Thursday, May 12, 2022: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka as they welcome Hasker and Deanna Hudgens to discuss the ministry of The Equipping Center. Kathy Nicholson shares how The Lord led her to become a radio host and producer at My Country 99.3. Tonight’s music guests are Jay Gallant and Ashlyn Greene.

Friday, May 13, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall tonight on Nite Line as they welcome Rev. Scott Rogers, Lynn McKinney, and Julie Singleton from Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry for a discussion on homelessness. This program features music from Anita and Luis Diaz.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.